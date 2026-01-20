Silver hits new record of Rs 3 lakh; gold crosses Rs 1.48 lakh

Silver prices surged Rs 10,000 on Monday to breach the record Rs 3 lakh-per-kg mark in New Delhi, driven by strong demand in domestic and global markets, according to marketmen.

The white metal traded at Rs 3,02,600 per kg on Monday against the previous closing level of Rs 2,92,600 per kg. This year, silver prices have risen by Rs 63,600, or 26.61 per cent, from Rs 2,39,000 per kilogram recorded at the end of 2025. Gold prices also witnessed robust gains in the local bullion market and scaled a fresh record. Gold climbed Rs 1,900 to Rs 1,48,100 per 10 g. It had finished at Rs 1,46,200 per 10 g on Friday.

