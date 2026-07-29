Silverpush Helps Epitaph Group Reverse the Algorithm to Win Big at Cannes Lions 2026

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New Delhi [India], July 29: Silverpush, the contextual intelligence company, is celebrating a landmark set of wins at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2026, advertising's most prestigious global stage, for its agency partner Epitaph Group Inc. and their partner McCann, on work for Kids Help Phone, one of Canada's most iconic charities.

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- Agency partner Epitaph Group and McCann Canada take home two Gold and one Silver at Cannes Lions 2026, on a campaign with Kids Help Phone, which was partly powered by Silverpush's AI-driven contextual intelligence.

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The awards, all in the Media Lions category, were:

- Gold, Use of Data and Analytics

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- Gold, Data Integration

- Silver, Audience Insights

Silverpush is proud to have been part of this unique campaign, which started off as a request from Epitaph Agency to truly redefine how context can be used and how it can be applied to specific causes for good. By applying Silverpush Contextual Intelligence to identify and reach young people consuming content traditionally deemed unsuitable or brand-unsafe, Epitaph was able to reach audiences not to sell them something, but to connect them with help when they might need it most.

"We came to Silverpush with the initial idea to reverse the algorithm on YouTube, so we could target content that was deemed brand unsafe," says Scott Stewart, Executive Vice President at Epitaph Group. "This campaign is proof that smart-tech can be used for good and we value Silverpush's partnership in our journey to winning at Cannes Lions."

Supporting Epitaph and McCann's vision, Silverpush helped build a completely custom contextual universe around mental health discourse, emotional distress, and other sensitive signals. By combining its AI with human review, the team reached content and audiences normally considered inappropriate for brand campaigns, in this case helping vulnerable young people in their moments of need.

The scale of the achievement was underlined at the festival itself. As Media Lions president Sindhuja Rai, chief client officer at WPP Media APMEA, observed: "If Cannes didn't have the criteria that a charity cannot go for a Grand Prix, we might have had a different Grand Prix."

About Silverpush

Silverpush is a contextual intelligence company that helps brands reach the right audiences in the right moments without relying on personal identifiers. Powered by its AI-driven Contextual Intelligence Engine, it analyses signals at the content level to deliver contextually relevant, brand-suitable advertising across YouTube, CTV, TikTok and the open web. Silverpush operates as SilverEdge Technologies Pvt Ltd

Media Contact:

Aastha Sharma

Head of Marketing- APAC

aastha.sharma@silverpush.co

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