Home / Business / Silverstorm Parks and Resorts Limited Files DRHP With BSE SME

Silverstorm Parks and Resorts Limited Files DRHP With BSE SME

PTI
Updated At : 12:46 PM Jan 02, 2026 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 1: Silverstorm Parks and Resorts Limited, an integrated amusement destination, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus with BSE SME in preparation for the IPO. The issue size will be up to 62,00,000 Equity Shares of face value of ₹ 10. The object of the issue is to fund capital expenditure for setting up Lucknow Snow Park and FEC, the expansion and upgradation of the existing Theme Park, the repayment of certain borrowings, and general corporate purposes.

During the financial year ended March 31, 2025 (FY25), the Company reported consolidated revenue of ₹3,100.12 lakhs, EBITDA of ₹1,655.89 lakhs, and profit after tax (PAT) of ₹971.07 lakhs For the six-month period ended September 2025, the Company achieved a consolidated Revenue of ₹ 1,311.63 Lakhs, EBITDA of ₹ 715.50 Lakhs & PAT of ₹ 415.38 Lakhs.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

