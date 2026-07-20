Silverstorm Parks and Resorts Limited IPO Opens on July 24, 2026

PNN

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 20: Silverstorm Parks and Resorts Limited, an integrated amusement destination, proposes to open its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on July 24, 2026, aiming to raise ₹ 82.43 Crores (at upper price band) with shares to be listed on the BSE SME.

Advertisement

The issue size is 61,98,000 fresh equity shares with a face value of ₹ 10 each with a price band of ₹ 123 - ₹ 133 per share.

Advertisement

Equity Share Allocation

- Anchor Portion - Not More than 17,61,000 Equity Shares

Advertisement

- Qualified Institutional Buyer (excluding anchor) - Not More than 11,76,000 Equity Shares

- Non-Institutional Investors - Not Less than 8,88,000 Equity Shares

- Individual Investors - Not Less than 20,62,000 Equity Shares

- Market Maker - 3,11,000 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for funding capital expenditure in relation to setting up Lucknow Snow Park and FEC, Funding capital expenditure in relation to the expansion and upgradation of the existing Athirappilly Theme Park, Kerala, Repayment and/or pre-payment, in full or part, of certain borrowings, and general corporate purposes.

The anchor bidding is on Thursday, July 23, 2026. The Issue will open on Friday, July 24, 2026, close on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, and the shares will get listed on Friday, July 31, 2026.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is Vivro Financial Services Private Limited, & MUFG Intime India Private Limited is Registrar to the Issue.

Mr. Shalimar A. I., Managing Director of Silverstorm Parks and Resorts Limited, said,

"Over more than two and a half decades, we have developed our integrated leisure and entertainment destination at Athirappilly and expanded our operations to Jamshedpur. Every milestone in Silverstorm's journey has been driven by the trust of our visitors and the dedication of our team. As we embark on our IPO journey, we are not just raising capital, we are laying the foundation for our next chapter of growth. The proceeds from the issue will help us expand our footprint, introduce new attractions, enhance our existing destinations, and create pleasant experiences for our guests."

Mr. Roshan Vaishnav, Director of Vivro Financial Services Private Limited, said,

"Silverstorm Parks and Resorts Limited has demonstrated a consistent commitment to operational excellence and sustainable growth. The proposed IPO is a significant milestone that will support the company's expansion initiatives and strengthen its market position. We are delighted to be associated with Silverstorm on this transformative journey."

About Silverstorm Parks and Resorts Limited:

Silverstorm Parks And Resorts Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated leisure and entertainment destination under the "Silver Storm" and "Snow Storm" brands at Athirappilly and Jamshedpur.

The company's flagship facility is situated near the Athirappilly waterfalls, a tourism corridor that attracts domestic travelers, institutional groups (educational and corporate), and family visitors. The park comprises an amusement cum water park, indoor snow park, resort, and food & beverage outlets, designed to offer a multi-experience visitor format within a single location.

The Company also operates an approximately 5,183 sq. ft. indoor snow park in Jamshedpur, which commenced operations in October 2025.

A ropeway attraction is under development at Athirappilly, and the Company proposes to establish an indoor snow park and family entertainment centre at Omaxe Hazratganj Mall, Lucknow.

In fiscal 2026, 2025, and 2024, the Company on a consolidated basis achieved:

- Total Income: ₹ 4,485.11 lakhs, ₹ 3,164.04 lakhs and ₹ 1,910.70 lakhs, respectively.

- EBITDA: ₹ 2,936.00 lakhs, ₹ 1,655.89 lakhs, and ₹ 652.40 lakhs, respectively.

- PAT: ₹ 1,910.27 lakhs, ₹ 971.07 lakhs, and ₹ 96.62 lakhs, respectively.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)