Simca Advertising Limited IPO Opens on May 08, 2026

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 4: Simca Advertising Limited, a Mumbai and Maharashtra-based OOH (Out-of-Home) advertising player, is coming up with its IPO. The company is opening its Initial Public Offering on May 08, 2026, aiming to raise ₹ 58.04 Crores with shares to be listed on the NSE Emerge platform.

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The issue size is ₹58.04 Crore with a fresh issue size of 31,71,600 equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each with a price band of ₹174 - ₹183 Per Share.

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Equity Share Allocation

* QIB (Including Anchor Portion) - 9,27,000 Equity Shares

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* Non-Institutional Bidders - 10,29,600 Equity Shares

* Individual Bidders - 10,56,000 Equity Shares

* Market Maker - 1,59,000 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for the purchase and installation of LED ("Light-emitting diode") screens, funding for strategic collaboration with Capital World Media Services Private Limited ("CWM") for monetization of 20 LED digital advertising screens, funding incremental working capital requirements, general corporate purposes, and issue-related expenses. The anchor bidding will open on Thursday, May 07, 2026. The issue will open on Friday, May 08, 2026, and close on Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is Socradamus Capital Private Limited, and the Registrar to the issue is MUFG Intime India Private Limited.

Mr. Fahim Batliwala, Chairman, Managing Director, and Promoter of Simca Advertising Limited, expressed, "At Simca Advertising, our focus has always been on delivering high-impact outdoor advertising solutions backed by strong execution capabilities. The IPO is a strategic step towards scaling our digital footprint and capitalizing on the growing shift towards DOOH advertising.

We intend to utilize the proceeds to expand our LED screen network, strengthen partnerships, and support working capital requirements. With rising urbanization and demand for premium outdoor media, we are well-positioned to capture the next phase of growth in the OOH industry."

Mr. Priyesh Jain, Director of Socradamus Capital Private Limited, expressed, "Simca Advertising Limited operates in a niche segment of the Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising industry, which is witnessing steady growth supported by urbanization and increasing adoption of organized media formats. The company has built a strong presence in key high-traffic locations and demonstrated consistent growth in its operations.

With increasing traction in Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) advertising and focus on expanding digital infrastructure, we believe the company is well-positioned to leverage emerging opportunities in the sector. We are pleased to partner with the company in this IPO and support its growth journey."

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