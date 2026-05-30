Simplex Castings Delivers Landmark FY26 Results, Bets Big on Rs. 100 Crore Railway Opportunity

Bhilai, Chhattisgarh: Simplex Castings Ltd reported a strong FY26 performance, with profit after tax rising over 40 percent and revenue growing 18 percent year-on-year, as the company simultaneously laid the foundation for its next phase of growth through a strategic return to the railway wagon components segment. The precision metallurgy and engineering company reported revenue from operations of ₹202.9 crore in FY26, while EBITDA increased more than 20 percent and profit after tax climbed to ₹21.26 crore. The company also significantly reduced both long-term and short-term borrowings during the year, strengthening its balance sheet and improving cash flow generation.

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Building on this momentum, Simplex Castings recently secured approval from the Research Designs & Standards Organisation (RDSO), Ministry of Indian Railways, enabling it to undertake prototype testing of Cast Steel CASNUB Bogies and critical railway wagon components. The approval marks the company's re-entry into a business segment that historically formed a significant part of its operations.

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Management believes the railway vertical could emerge as a major growth driver going forward, with the potential to contribute approximately ₹50 crore in revenue by the end of the current financial year and more than ₹100 crore by the end of the next financial year. To support this expansion, the company has already initiated capital expenditure at its manufacturing facilities and is actively pursuing opportunities across railway procurement programs.

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The approval covers Cast Steel Side Frames, Cast Steel Bolsters, Centre Pivot Assemblies, and CASNUB 22HS/22HS(M) and 22RFT bogies. Upon successful qualification under RDSO standards, the company will be eligible to participate in railway tenders and expand its presence within India's growing rail infrastructure ecosystem.

The opportunity comes at a time when Indian Railways continues to invest heavily in freight corridors, wagon modernization and logistics infrastructure. Simplex Castings, which historically held a dominant position in the cast bogie segment, sees the railway sector as a natural extension of its engineering and manufacturing capabilities and a key contributor to future growth.

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(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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