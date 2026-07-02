Simplilearn Launches SkillUp - The AI-First Skilling Library Built for the Age of AI

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 2: As the future of work evolves rapidly, learners and professionals need more than access to online courses; they need personalized learning experiences that help them make informed decisions and bridge the prevailing skills gap. Simplilearn is addressing this need with the launch of Simplilearn SkillUp, an AI-First skilling library that combines curated learning content, AI-powered guidance, and personalized learning experiences to build future-ready skills. This step is an extension of Simplilearn's broader mission to widen access to quality skills training and sits within its AI-first brand narrative, Learn. Grow. Get Ahead with AI.

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At the heart of the platform is Alby, an AI mentor built into SkillUp. With Alby, Simplilearn provides a more personalized learning experience, and the AI buddy helps learners navigate 1,000+ courses. It recommends tailored learning goals, supports hands-on projects, and assists with interview preparation. By combining intelligent guidance with a comprehensive course library, Alby elevates SkillUp from a traditional course library into an intelligent learning companion, enabling learners to navigate their upskilling journey among the clutter.

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Today, SkillUp offers over 1,000 courses spanning AI, Generative AI, Data Science, Cloud, Cybersecurity, Software Development, Digital Marketing, Business & Management, and more. These are built in partnership with leading enterprises such as Google, Microsoft, AWS, and Databricks, as well as other industry leaders. The platform is structured to serve each audience on its own terms, such as -

- For individual learners, SkillUp provides selected free courses, allowing them to begin building in-demand skills with no upfront commitment. Learners receive personalized recommendations, interactive assessments, and verifiable SkillUp certificate credentials that can be showcased on professional profiles and resumes.

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- For enterprise teams, Simplilearn SkillUp+ delivers an extensive catalog of expert-led async courses and live sessions across AI and digital skills, designed for outcome-oriented learning with hands-on projects and assessments. Alby's personalized learning for every employee helps organizations build workforce capability at scale, all under one platform.

- Additionally, enterprise teams get robust admin controls, reporting dashboards, and a platform that integrates easily with your existing learning stack, with a dedicated customer success manager.

Kashyap Dalal, Co-founder and COO, Simplilearn, shared, "As we embed AI across all our verticals at Simplilearn, SkillUp becomes a platform where experience comes to life for the widest possible learner base. This evolution, which brings individual learners and enterprises under a unified library, is another deliberate step in our journey to become a fully AI-first learning ecosystem. SkillUp has always been about making quality learning accessible, and with over 6 million learners already on the platform, we have a strong foundation to build on. What we are doing now is taking that from a free course product to a full learning library, one that serves every kind of learner, grows more intelligent with every interaction, and reflects how we think about learning access at scale."

The platform has achieved early scale, serving over 6 million learners and issuing 1.5 million course completion certificates to date. Today, the skill gap is real, and this move is rooted in a clear strategic intent: to give every learner, whether an individual exploring a new skill or an employee on an enterprise plan, access to Simplilearn's course library through a single integrated platform. Learners come to SkillUp to discover, enroll, learn, and certify, on their own schedule, at their own pace, with course suggestions tailored to where they are and where they want to go.

This foundation positions SkillUp to address enterprise demand for intelligent, scalable upskilling solutions that deliver measurable workforce readiness and organizational competitiveness. As Simplilearn continues to invest in making its learning ecosystem more intelligent and more accessible, SkillUp serves as the platform where that journey begins for millions of learners worldwide.

About Simplilearn

Founded in 2010, Simplilearn, a Blackstone portfolio company, is a global leader in digital upskilling, enabling learners across the globe with access to world-class training for individuals and businesses. Simplilearn offers 1,500+ live classes each month across 150+ countries, impacting over 15million learners worldwide. Its programs are designed and delivered in collaboration with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies. From early-career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses, and large enterprises, Simplilearn's role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognized, and globally relevant training programs provide ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career or business goals.

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