Simplilearn Partners with SP Jain School of Global Management to Launch Digital Supply Chain Management Certification

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 12: Simplilearn, a global leader in digital upskilling, announced its strategic partnership with SP Jain School of Global Management to offer the Digital Supply Chain Management Certification. This industry-aligned program equips professionals with cutting-edge skills to navigate the rapidly evolving landscape of digital supply chains, addressing the growing market demand for experts who can leverage emerging technologies to optimize operations. The program combines theoretical foundations with practical applications, enabling learners to implement AI-driven automation, real-time analytics, and cloud-based solutions in global supply chain ecosystems.

The digital supply chain market size was valued at USD 5.4 billion in 2023 and is predicted to reach USD 12.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 13.0% from 2024-2030. This surge is fuelled by increasing globalization and the need for advanced technologies to manage complex, interconnected logistics networks. As businesses digitize their supply chains to gain real-time visibility, operational efficiency, and resilience, the demand for skilled professionals with expertise in digital logistics and intelligent supply chain systems is accelerating. This evolving landscape highlights the critical need for upskilling through specialized programs. The Digital Supply Chain Management Certification equips professionals with industry-relevant capabilities, including integrating AI, IoT, and data-driven decision-making into supply chain processes, preparing them to meet the rising expectations of modern enterprises.

This six-month intensive certification delivers a comprehensive educational experience through 80+ hours of live instructor-led training from industry experts, five exclusive industry sessions, and academia across multiple modules. The program's distinctive feature is its integration of theoretical foundations with practical applications through 25+ industry case studies and capstone projects. Learners will gain hands-on experience with leading industry tools such as Frepple, Oddo, and Openboxes, ensuring they develop both strategic insight and technical proficiency essential for today's competitive business landscape.

Speaking about the program, Mr. Kashyap Dalal, Co-founder and CEO of Simplilearn, said, "The supply chain industry is experiencing an unprecedented digital transformation, creating immense opportunities for professionals with the right skill set. Our collaboration with SP Jain School of Global Management to launch the Digital Supply Chain Management Certification reflects our commitment to bridging the critical skills gap in this rapidly evolving field. By combining SP Jain's academic excellence with Simplilearn's digital expertise, we've created a program that equips professionals with theoretical knowledge and practical skills to implement AI-driven automation, data analytics, and cloud solutions within their organizations."

The program is designed for professionals with 3+ years of experience in supply chain or a bachelor's degree holder, with a preference for candidates skilled in MS Excel and basic statistics/analytics. The program welcomes applicants from both programming and non-programming backgrounds.

Regarding the partnership with Simplilearn, SP Jain School of Global Management, said, "We are delighted to partner with Simplilearn for this Digital Supply Chain Management Certification. As businesses navigate increasingly complex global supply chains, the demand for professionals who can leverage digital technologies to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and optimize decision-making continues to grow exponentially."

Upon successful completion, learners will receive certificates from SP Jain School of Global Management and Simplilearn, positioning them for accelerated career growth in digital supply chain management.

