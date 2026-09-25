Simpolo Unveils Perspective '26, Expands Surface Portfolio, Manufacturing Footprint, and Enters Faucets to Complete Bathware Solutions

Morbi (Gujarat) [India], September 25: Simpolo Vitrified Private Limited has unveiled its latest surface portfolio under Perspective ’26 – Expanding Horizons, combining product innovation with high-capacity manufacturing and advanced technology. This year’s initiative was conducted across Rajkot and Tirupati, bringing together more than 1,000 trade partners and architects and providing them with direct exposure to Simpolo’s newly established manufacturing facilities at Maliya, Gujarat, and Naidupeta, Andhra Pradesh.

In Tirupati, around 250 trade partners and 200 architects from across South India attended the product launch, followed by a visit to the Naidupeta plant. In Rajkot, approximately 600 trade partners from across India and 200 architects participated, followed by a visit to the Maliya facility. The two-location format was aimed at deepening market engagement and strengthening Simpolo’s trade and architectural ecosystem.

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The Perspective ’26 portfolio includes Impero-2.0, Ricco-3.0, Impatto-2.0, Marmorica-2.0, Parquet and In & Out. The collections introduce new marble, stone, metal, fabric, and wood-inspired aesthetics, including Chevron, Herringbone, and Inlay Decor formats, while In & Out addresses the growing demand for seamless indoor-outdoor applications.

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The portfolio is supported by Simpolo’s expanded manufacturing capabilities. Maliya, backed by an investment of ₹770 crores, features two SACMI Continua+ PCR 2180 presses, with a capacity of 45,000 sq. m. per day in Phase 1; an automated packing capacity of 43,000 sq. m. per day; India’s first S-module Continuous Modular Milling System with a capacity of 1,200 MT per day; and a 4,350-mm S-Layer Horizontal Dryer. The plant also incorporates digital printing, robotic handling, Industry 4.0 systems, R&D and quality laboratories, wastewater recycling and waste-heat recovery.

At Naidupeta, developed with an investment of ₹380 crores, the spray dryer and five-module continuous ball milling system each support capacities of up to 1,200 MT per day. The plant has a production capacity of 25,000 sq. m. per day in Phase 1. It also features a Digital Twin platform for real-time monitoring of production, equipment and energy consumption, alongside a SACMI Continua+ press, India’s first and widest 5-layer horizontal dryer, a 2,950-mm-wide, 296-metre-long roller kiln and a polishing line with 74 polishing heads and 36 nano heads. Automated packing capacity is 22,000 sq. m. per day.

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Sustainability measures include a 4 MW rooftop solar plant, wastewater recycling, rainwater harvesting and electric material handling at Naidupeta, alongside 100% wastewater recycling and waste-heat recovery at Maliya.

Simpolo, with three decades of expertise in sanitary ware, now expands into faucets, completing its bathware portfolio and offering architects and dealers a comprehensive solution under one roof. The new range combines Simpolo’s focus on design, quality and innovation, featuring smart rimless WCs with 360° silent flushing, easy-clean designs and ISI-certified specifications. The faucet portfolio spans seven globally inspired ranges—Nile, Tagus, Aube, Loir, Alta, Ivalo and Laxa—with globally sourced components and three premium finishes: Rose Gold, Gunmetal and Chrome. Water-saving cartridges further strengthen Simpolo’s commitment to sustainable, everyday solutions.

Mr. Jitendra Aghara, Chairman & Managing Director, Simpolo Vitrified Private Limited, said: “Perspective ’26 is an important milestone in our evolution. We are building an ecosystem where design, technology and manufacturing work together to deliver greater possibilities at scale. Taking the programme to two strategic markets and bringing partners to Maliya and Naidupeta allowed them to experience the technology behind our innovations first-hand. Our investments are focused on combining scale with consistency, quality and sustainability.”

Mr. Bharat Aghara, Chief Marketing Officer, Simpolo Vitrified Private Limited, said: “Design expectations are becoming more sophisticated, with architects and consumers seeking greater freedom, distinctive textures and seamless indoor-outdoor applications. Our new collections respond to these shifts, while Maliya and Naidupeta provide the technological and manufacturing strength to deliver them consistently. Perspective ’26 reflects our approach of expanding possibilities while staying closely connected with our trade and design ecosystem.”

With Perspective ’26, Simpolo aims to strengthen its product portfolio, manufacturing capabilities and market relationships as demand for differentiated and technology-enabled surface solutions continues to evolve.

For more information, please visit: www.simpolo.com

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