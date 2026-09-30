Simpolo Unveils Perspective '26, Introducing New Surface Collections, Expanded Manufacturing and Faucet Portfolio

The new collection forms part of Simpolo's wider Perspective '26 initiative, which also introduces new surface collections and expands its manufacturing capabilities.

MORBI, India and NAIDUPETA, India, Sept. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpolo Vitrified Private Limited has unveiled its latest surface portfolio under Perspective '26 – Expanding Horizons, alongside expanded manufacturing capabilities and its entry into the faucet category. The two-city initiative, held across Rajkot and Tirupati, brought together more than 1,000 trade partners and architects and provided them direct exposure to the company's newly established manufacturing facilities at Maliya, Gujarat, and Naidupeta, Andhra Pradesh.

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In Tirupati, around 250 trade partners and 200 architects from across South India attended the product launch, followed by a visit to the Naidupeta plant. In Rajkot, approximately 600 trade partners from across India and 200 architects participated, followed by a visit to the Maliya facility. The format gave partners and design professionals an opportunity to understand the technology and manufacturing capabilities supporting Simpolo's latest portfolio.

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New Surface Portfolio Under Perspective '26

The Perspective '26 portfolio includes Impero-2.0, Ricco-3.0, Impatto-2.0, Marmorica-2.0, Parquet and In & Out. The collections introduce marble, stone, metal, fabric and wood-inspired aesthetics, expanding the range of surface treatments available across different design concepts.

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The portfolio also introduces Chevron, Herringbone and Inlay Decor formats. In & Out addresses indoor-outdoor applications, offering a surface solution for spaces where visual continuity between connected areas is part of the design approach.

The new collections reflect Simpolo's focus on differentiated textures, patterns and material-inspired aesthetics. They also add greater variety to the company's existing surface portfolio, giving architects, designers and other professionals more options for residential and commercial applications.

Expanding Manufacturing Capabilities

The new portfolio is supported by Simpolo's expanded manufacturing infrastructure at Maliya and Naidupeta. Developed with an investment of ₹770 crore, the Maliya facility has two SACMI Continua+ PCR 2180 presses and a Phase 1 production capacity of 45,000 sq. m. per day.

The facility also includes an automated packing capacity of 43,000 sq. m. per day, India's first S-module Continuous Modular Milling System with a capacity of 1,200 MT per day, and a 4,350-mm S-Layer Horizontal Dryer. Digital printing, robotic handling, Industry 4.0 systems, R&D and quality laboratories are also part of the facility.

The Naidupeta plant has been developed with an investment of ₹380 crores and has a Phase 1 production capacity of 25,000 sq. m. per day. Its spray dryer and five-module continuous ball milling system each support capacities of up to 1,200 MT per day.

The facility features a Digital Twin platform for real-time monitoring of production, equipment and energy consumption. Its infrastructure also includes a SACMI Continua+ press, India's first and widest 5-layer horizontal dryer, a 2,950-mm-wide and 296-metre-long roller kiln, and a polishing line with 74 polishing heads and 36 nano heads. Automated packing capacity stands at 22,000 sq. m. per day.

Technology and Sustainable Manufacturing

Technology is a key part of the manufacturing expansion. At Maliya, digital printing, robotic handling and Industry 4.0 systems support production, while Naidupeta uses a Digital Twin platform to monitor production, equipment and energy consumption in real time.

The two facilities also incorporate measures focused on resource management. Naidupeta features a 4 MW rooftop solar plant, wastewater recycling, rainwater harvesting and electric material handling. Maliya incorporates 100% wastewater recycling and waste-heat recovery.

These capabilities support Simpolo's expanded portfolio, with manufacturing technology and resource management integrated into the company's latest facilities.

Expanding the Bathware Portfolio

Alongside its Perspective '26 surface portfolio, Simpolo has expanded its bathware offering by entering the faucet category. The new portfolio features seven globally inspired ranges – Nile, Tagus, Aube, Loir, Alta, Ivalo and Laxa – each bringing a distinct design direction to bathroom spaces. The collection combines design with functional features, with globally sourced components and three finishes in few collections – Rose Gold, Gunmetal and Chrome – offering options for different bathroom concepts and preferences.

The faucet portfolio also incorporates water-saving cartridges, adding a functional focus to the new offering. The launch builds on Simpolo's three decades of sanitary ware expertise and strengthens its wider bathware portfolio by adding faucets by extending its bathroom solutions. This expansion allows the company to address more aspects of bathroom design while continuing to serve homeowners, architects, designers and other project professionals.

Bringing Product and Manufacturing Together

Perspective '26 brings together product innovation, manufacturing expansion and technology across two locations. By bringing trade partners and architects to Maliya and Naidupeta, Simpolo also gave them direct exposure to the facilities supporting its latest products.

The initiative reflects the company's continued investment in its surface portfolio and manufacturing infrastructure. With new collections, expanded production capabilities and the addition of faucets to its bathware offering, Perspective '26 marks an expansion of Simpolo's product and manufacturing footprint.

About Simpolo Tiles & Bathware

Simpolo Tiles & Bathware offers tiles and bathware solutions for residential and commercial spaces in India. Its portfolio includes vitrified tiles and bathware products. The company serves homeowners, architects, interior designers, builders, contractors and other professionals across different types of projects.

Media Contact

Simpolo Media Team

Phone: +91 7228922222

Email: customercare@simpolo.com

Website: Simpolo.com

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