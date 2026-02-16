Simran Agrovet Limited Plans ₹86 Crore IPO to Strengthen Market Presence

Indore, Madhya Pradesh: Simran Agrovet Limited, an integrated poultry enterprise engaged in poultry feed manufacturing, poultry integration, and contract farming, has announced its proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO), marking a significant milestone in the company’s growth journey. Incorporated in 2017 and headquartered in Indore, Simran Agrovet operates across the poultry value chain, including hatching, rearing, and marketing of poultry such as day-old chicks, broiler chickens, and poultry feed. The company runs an in-house poultry feed manufacturing facility with an installed capacity of 66,000 metric tonnes per annum, located in Mhow, Indore. It also undertakes poultry integration and contract farming through a network of third-party farmers operating under bio-secure conditions.

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IPO Details The proposed IPO is expected to have an issue size of approximately ₹86 crore. Post-issue, the equity dilution is estimated at 35%. Based on current financials, the company is valued at around ₹246 crore.

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Strong Financial Performance Simran Agrovet has demonstrated consistent growth in profitability. The steady increase in earnings highlights improved operational efficiency, scale expansion, and strong demand across the poultry.

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Objects of the Issue The company intends to utilize the IPO proceeds for strategic expansion and strengthening of operations, including: • Setting up breeding and hatchery facilities • Expansion of Feed mill Facilities • Meeting working capital requirements • General corporate purposes The company is promoted by Mr. Avneet Singh Bhatia, Mr. Dilraj Singh Bhatia, Mr. Sumeet Singh Bhatia, and Mr. Kawaljeet Singh Bhatia, who bring industry experience and operational expertise to drive the next phase of growth.

Market Opportunity With rising protein consumption, increasing demand for organized poultry products, and increasing integration across the poultry value chain, Simran Agrovet is well positioned to benefit from favorable industry trends while expanding its market presence.

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Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The offer will be made only through the relevant offer documents in accordance with applicable laws.

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