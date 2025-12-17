DT
SIMS Pune Hosts 16th International Research Conference, SIMSARC'25, on 'Wealth to Wellbeing'

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:45 PM Dec 17, 2025 IST
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 17: Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies (SIMS), Constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), Pune, organised its 16th Annual International Research Conference (SIMSARC'25) on 16th & 17th December, 2025 on the theme "Wealth to Wellbeing: Transforming Business, Governance & Society for a Resilient Future." The conference comprised a faculty development programme, plenary sessions and research paper presentations.

The inaugural session was honoured by the presence of Mr. Atul Kharate, Chief Operating Officer, Indian Oil Adani Ventures Ltd, as the Chief Guest. He is widely recognized for spearheading green energy and sustainability initiatives, along with his visionary approach to growth strategies. His address focused on the need for 'Wealth to Wellbeing' initiatives, the importance of industry academic collaboration, and India's growing role in the global oil and gas sector, along with sustainable development and emerging opportunities for STEM graduates.

Echoing the conference theme, the Guest of Honour, Mr. M Jayakrishnan, Vice President, Foton Motors Manufacturing India Pvt. Ltd., emphasised that true wealth creation must extend beyond profit maximisation to stakeholder value, circular economy practices, employee wellbeing, and collaborative responsibility of business, government, and society in building a sustainable future.

Maj. Gen. (Dr.) Rohit Bakshi (Retd), Director, SIMS, delivered the welcome address, inaugurating the session on a positive note and Dr. Pravin Kumar Bhoyar, Deputy Director, SIMS proposed the vote of thanks.

During the conference plenary sessions, academia and industry experts shared their valuable insights related to the theme. The conference highlighted innovative ways to integrate wellbeing into organizational strategies, governance, and societal development, focusing on sustainability, ethical leadership, and long-term value creation.

The conference concluded with the valedictory function held on 17th December 2025. The Best Research Paper Awards were announced, recognizing outstanding scholarly contributions. During the valedictory function, the awardees of paper presentations were announced in the presence of Mr. Mathew Joy, Vice President, Global Product Development at Mastercard.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

