Singapore to begin preparatory works for 'Long Island' coastal protection project by yearend

Singapore, June 30 (ANI): Preparatory works for 'Long Island', Singapore's large-scale critical coastal protection strategy, will commence from the end of 2026, according to the country's Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and the Housing Board (HDB).

Advertisement

The works will lay the groundwork for future land reclamation of the decades-long, 800-hectare project, aimed at protecting Singapore from rising sea levels.

Advertisement

HDB, the appointed reclamation agent for the project dubbed 'Long Island', and the URA, in a joint press release on Tuesday, said that the measures will be implemented to mitigate the impact of preparatory works on the environment and community, based on findings from an environmental study commissioned by the Housing and Development Board.

Advertisement

The study found that the preparatory works are predicted to have an "overall minor impact" on the surrounding environment.

The preparatory works, to be carried out in two phases, will primarily involve removing seabed obstructions and constructing temporary sand bunds and sand infilling, the agencies said.

Advertisement

The works will be at least 130m away from the shoreline, in the waters off the East Coast, and will be demarcated by silt screens and/or floating barriers.

Unveiled as part of the long-term plan for Singapore's development in 1991, the 'Long Island' is a critical coastal protection measure to safeguard lives and livelihoods, as rising sea levels increasingly affect low-lying coastal areas, including Singapore's East Coast.

Given the scale of the project, preparatory works are essential to lay the groundwork for the future land reclamation for 'Long Island'. This is to support the timely implementation of 'Long Island' to respond to climate risks and meet the country's national needs, the agencies said in the statement.

The first phase will start at the end of 2026 and be carried out in the waters west of Bedok Jetty. It will cover an area of about 570 ha and will span around 7 km in length from east to west, and up to 1 km wide from north to south.

Works for the second phase, which spans about 155 ha, will only start after the 2029 Southeast Asian Games.

However, the preparatory works may cause "slight localised changes" to the currents and waves near Bedok Jetty, which will have a minimal impact on existing water-based activities, HDB and URA said.

Some sea sport users will be displaced due to a reduction in sea space along the East Coast.

"The impact will be mitigated by the phasing of preparatory works, with kiteboarding being the most affected, and minor to moderate impact on other sea sport users," the agencies added.

Beaches along East Coast Park will remain open and accessible for near-shore swimming, while all exercise paths and tracks will stay accessible for jogging and cycling, the statement added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)