Singapore Travel Insurance from India: Cover, Cost and Plan Options (Newly Updated)

Every year, thousands of tourists from India visit Singapore for travel, work, study and other purposes. However, many times travellers face unexpected mishaps during a Singapore trip, such as baggage loss, medical emergencies, etc., which can disrupt their journey and lead to significant expenses.

To stay financially protected against these unforeseen events, many travellers choose to buy the best travel insurance for Singapore before their departure. In this article, we will learn in detail about Singapore travel insurance from India, to help you understand how beneficial this plan is.

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Why You Need Travel Insurance for Singapore Buying Singapore travel insurance offers an essential safety net to travellers during unexpected emergencies such as: • If you fall sick while eating street food in Singapore, the plan will cover emergency medical expenses.

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• Suppose your checked baggage is delayed by the airline after you land in Singapore; the travel insurance plan will cover such a situation.

• If your trip is delayed or cancelled due to a covered reason, it can reimburse eligible travel-related expenses.

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Coverage Under Singapore Travel Insurance Singapore travel insurance plan offers coverage for unexpected medical and travel-related emergencies.

Medical Emergency Coverage The plan will cover eligible expenses for medical emergencies, hospitalisation, doctor consultations, and emergency treatments during your stay in Singapore.

Baggage Cover The plan will cover the loss or delay of checked baggage. This helps you manage unexpected travel disruptions during your trip.

Passport Cover The plan covers eligible expenses incurred in obtaining a duplicate or emergency passport if your passport is lost or stolen during your trip.

Emergency Medical Evacuation The plan will also cover the cost of emergency medical evacuation to the nearest suitable medical facility or repatriation to India.

Types of Singapore Travel Insurance Plans Depending on the travel frequency and needs of the travellers, Singapore travel insurance plans are classified into two types.

Single-trip Travel Insurance This plan is suited for individuals who are visiting Singapore for holidays or short business visits. It provides coverage for the entire duration of a single journey, from departure until your return.

Annual or Multi-trip Travel Insurance This plan is suitable for frequent travellers who visit Singapore multiple times in a year. It offers coverage for several trips under a single policy, eliminating the need of purchasing for every trip.

Cost of Singapore Travel Insurance The cost of a travel insurance plan for Singapore may vary from insurance provider to provider. Insurance providers generally assess various factors to decide the premium of the plan. Here are common factors that influence the travel insurance cost: • Age of travellers: Younger travellers generally need to pay lower travel insurance premiums due to lower health risks.

• Trip duration: If your trip duration is longer, then it may attract a higher premium.

• Sum insured: If you have chosen the higher sum insured or coverage limits, it may result in a higher premium.

Secure Your Singapore Trip with TATA AIG Travel Insurance Plan Singapore travel insurance plans safeguard you against medical emergencies, baggage loss, trip disruptions, and other unforeseen expenses. With the plan in place, you can enjoy your trip without worrying about any potential setbacks.

TATA AIG is a reliable insurance provider that offers customised travel insurance plans for Singapore. From travel disruption cover to medical coverage to emergency assistance, you will get all-round protection during your Singapore trip.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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