Singer Parthiv Gohil to Observe Arya Maun During Navratri Before Hitting the Stage at Rangilo Re 2026

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10: For singer and music composer Parthiv Gohil, Navratri is as much a journey inward as it is a celebration of music, dance and devotion. As he prepares for the 2026 edition of Rangilo Re, Parthiv is gearing up to observe Arya Maun during all the nine days of Navratri before hitting the stage with high octane and vibrant performance. It’s a practice of complete silence that allows him to disconnect from external communication and turn his attention inward, even as he prepares to lead thousands of people through nine nights of high-energy Garba.

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Marking his 11th year of association with Rangilo Re, Gohil follows this discipline throughout the day during Navratri, refraining not only from speech but also from gestures, eye contact and written communication. The practice offers him a space for introspection and spiritual grounding, creating a counterpoint to the intensity of performing live night after night.

“Navratri is a deeply personal and spiritual experience for me. I spend my days observing Arya Maun, keeping myself away from external communication and turning inward. When you perform for thousands of people night after night, there is an immense exchange of energy. Silence helps me stay centred, reconnect with myself and approach every performance with renewed clarity. For me, Navratri is not just about the energy on stage; it is also about the power of Shakti, devotion and inner discipline,” said Parthiv.

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Developed by Nesco Public Limited, Rangilo Re has evolved into a large-scale Navratri celebration, bringing together nine consecutive nights of music, dance and devotion. Under Gohil’s creative direction, the festival combines carefully designed soundscapes, musical crescendos and a multi-sensory audience experience that moves from moments of spiritual contemplation to uninhibited celebration.

From a distinctive fragrance ritual and ambient lighting to the chanting of Devi and the Aarti, each element is designed to establish an atmosphere of devotion before the music builds in intensity. As singers join the musical journey and the tempo rises, the audience is gradually drawn into an immersive celebration that engages sight, sound, smell and movement.

For Gohil, this transition from stillness to celebration reflects the deeper spirit of Navratri. While the stage demands energy, engagement and constant interaction with the audience, his personal observance of silence provides an opportunity to maintain a sense of balance between the demands of live performance and his spiritual practice.

Parthiv added, “Over the years, my approach to Rangilo Re has been to create an experience that goes beyond music and dance. Every element, from the chanting of Devi and the Aarti to the sound design, lighting and musical crescendos, is thoughtfully curated to take the audience on a journey. I want people to experience that beautiful transition from a space of devotion and stillness to one of complete abandon on the Garba floor. For me, the real magic lies in bringing these different emotions together and creating an experience that stays with people long after the nine nights are over.”

Following its initial years, the festival witnessed sustained growth, with its footfall recovering and expanding after the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the previous edition, the growing turnout necessitated the opening of two additional halls, with approximately 30,000 people experiencing the festival live across the venue each night.

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