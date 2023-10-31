Singur row: Tatas win arbitral award of Rs 766 cr plus interest

New Delhi, October 30
Tata Motors on Monday said an arbitral tribunal has asked the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC) to pay the company Rs 766-crore compensation in connection with losses incurred on its manufacturing site in Singur.
Tata Motors had to shift its plant to produce small car Nano from Singur in West Bengal to Sanand in Gujarat in October 2008 due to a land row. Tatas, by then, had already put over Rs 1,000 crore in Singur.
In a regulatory filing, the auto major said a three-member Arbitral Tribunal has ruled that the company is entitled to recover from the respondent WBIDC a sum of Rs 765.78 crore with interest thereon 11% per annum from September 1, 2016, till actual recovery thereof.
The compensation is in respect to the auto major’s claim of compensation from WBIDC under various heads, including the loss of capital investment with regard to the automobile manufacturing facility at Singur.
“This is to inform that the aforesaid pending Arbitral proceedings before a three-member Arbitral Tribunal has now been finally disposed of by a unanimous award dated October 30, 2023, in favour of Tata Motors,” the auto major said.
Tata Motors has also been held to be entitled to recover from the respondent (WBIDC) a sum of Rs 1 crore towards the cost of the proceedings, it added.
“With the making of the final arbitral award as mentioned above, the Arbitral proceedings have come to an end,” it added. — PTI
Nano plant
- Tata Motors had to shift its plant to produce small car Nano from Singur in West Bengal to Sanand in Gujarat in October 2008 due to a land row
- Tatas, by then, had already put over Rs 1,000 crore in Singur
- The auto major is entitled to recover from WBIDC Rs 766 crore with interest thereon 11% per annum from September 1, 2016, till actual recovery thereof
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel will not agree to ceasefire, says PM Netanyahu, draws parallels to US position after bombing of Pearl Harbour
Calls for ceasefire are calls for Israel to surrender to Ham...
Indian-origin man charged with murder of Indian woman in UK
Mehak is believed to have arrived in the UK from India only ...
Will make all efforts to secure release of 8 Navy veterans sentenced to death in Qatar: EAM
Meets kin of men convicted in Qatar
Electoral bonds scheme: Five-judge Supreme Court Bench to begin hearing today
Citizens don’t have right to know source of funds: AG