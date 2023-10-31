Singur row: Tatas win arbitral award of Rs 766 cr plus interest

New Delhi, October 30

Tata Motors on Monday said an arbitral tribunal has asked the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC) to pay the company Rs 766-crore compensation in connection with losses incurred on its manufacturing site in Singur.

Tata Motors had to shift its plant to produce small car Nano from Singur in West Bengal to Sanand in Gujarat in October 2008 due to a land row. Tatas, by then, had already put over Rs 1,000 crore in Singur.

In a regulatory filing, the auto major said a three-member Arbitral Tribunal has ruled that the company is entitled to recover from the respondent WBIDC a sum of Rs 765.78 crore with interest thereon 11% per annum from September 1, 2016, till actual recovery thereof.

The compensation is in respect to the auto major’s claim of compensation from WBIDC under various heads, including the loss of capital investment with regard to the automobile manufacturing facility at Singur.

“This is to inform that the aforesaid pending Arbitral proceedings before a three-member Arbitral Tribunal has now been finally disposed of by a unanimous award dated October 30, 2023, in favour of Tata Motors,” the auto major said.

Tata Motors has also been held to be entitled to recover from the respondent (WBIDC) a sum of Rs 1 crore towards the cost of the proceedings, it added.

“With the making of the final arbitral award as mentioned above, the Arbitral proceedings have come to an end,” it added. — PTI

Nano plant

Tata Motors had to shift its plant to produce small car Nano from Singur in West Bengal to Sanand in Gujarat in October 2008 due to a land row

Tatas, by then, had already put over Rs 1,000 crore in Singur

The auto major is entitled to recover from WBIDC Rs 766 crore with interest thereon 11% per annum from September 1, 2016, till actual recovery thereof

#West Bengal