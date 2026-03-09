DT
Sip Strong. Tim Hortons® India's Protein Range Is Here

Sip Strong. Tim Hortons® India's Protein Range Is Here

ANI
Updated At : 03:55 PM Mar 09, 2026 IST
VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 9: Tim Hortons® India has announced the launch of its all-new Protein Beverages Range, available across Tim Hortons cafes. Designed for today's active, on-the-go consumers, the new range delivers upto 37g of protein per serving* which varies by size and flavour. With this launch, Tim Hortons aims to redefine everyday coffee and beverage rituals by seamlessly combining taste with functionality.

Engineered for the uncompromising,the dairy-based, 100% vegetarian high-protein milk used in this range of beverages is gluten-free, lactose-free, and contains no added sugar -- making it an optimal nutrition& smart fitness choice for the customers.

Pick your power: Strawberry Matcha -- sweet meets zen. Up to 37g protein. Mango Matcha -- tropical, smooth, and balanced. Up to 37g protein. Cold Coffee -- bold, creamy, cafe-worthy. Up to 18g protein. Cold Chocolate -- rich, velvety, unapologetically indulgent. Up to 32g protein."

Commenting on the launch, Tarun Jain, CEO of Tim Hortons India, said, "At Tim Hortons, we recognize that today's consumers are increasingly seeking choices that combine great taste with better nutrition. This launch reflects our ongoing commitment to evolve alongside our customers' needs and aspirations. Carefully crafted to bring together cafe indulgence and nutritional value, this new range offers the consumer a smarter way to enjoy their daily cafe moment.

The Protein Beverages Range is available now across all Tim Hortons India cafes nationwide. Guests may also place orders through Swiggy and Zomato, making it easier than ever to enjoy high-protein, cafe-style nutrition -- wherever the day takes them.

*Protein content varies by size. T&C apply.

About Tim Hortons® India

Tim Hortons® is Canada's iconic coffee house, known globally for its freshly brewed coffee, signature Timbits, and innovative beverages. Since it entered India, Tim Hortons has carved a niche for its globally inspired yet locally loved offerings, redefining the coffee culture for the modern Indian consumer.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

