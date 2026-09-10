Sip the Nostalgia, Skip the Sugar: Borecha Reimagines Orange Bun-Taa! With Probiotics, Now on Instamart

NewsVoir

Goa [India], September 10: Borecha, the functional beverages arm of Latambarcem Brewers, has expanded its Bun-Taa! range with the launch of Bun-Taa! Orange Pop, a modern take on one of India’s most nostalgic soft drink flavours. Inspired by the orange sodas that defined generations of Indian childhoods, the new beverage combines a familiar flavour with a contemporary functional formulation featuring zero sugar, probiotics and botanicals traditionally associated with digestive wellness.

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For a generation that grew up enjoying bright orange sodas at family gatherings, roadside stalls and neighbourhood stores, the flavour evokes a strong sense of nostalgia. Bun-Taa! Orange Pop recreates that experience for today’s consumers who are increasingly looking for beverages that balance taste with mindful choices.

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Commenting on the launch, Ishan Varshnei, Co-Founder and CEO, Latambarcem Brewers, said, “Orange soda is a flavour many of us grew up with, and we wanted to bring back that familiar experience in a way that reflects how consumers eat and drink today. Bun-Taa! Orange Pop is our take on a nostalgic favourite, reimagined for people looking for better-for-you choices without compromising on taste.”

Gautam Swaroop, Chief Business Officer - Instamart said, “Our recent trends have shown us that while consumers still love familiar Indian flavours, they’re also becoming more curious about trying them in new formats, especially when there’s a wellness or functional element to them. Bun-Taa! Orange Pop brings that idea to a flavour many of us grew up with, pairing the nostalgia of orange soda with a contemporary, functional twist. We’re happy to give consumers a chance to rediscover a familiar favourite in a whole new way.”

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Each 250ml can contains Bacillus coagulans (17654) with over 2 billion CFU of live probiotics, along with Borecha’s proprietary Gut Culture blend comprising Indian Gooseberry (Amla), Licorice Root, Bibhitaki and Haritaki, ingredients traditionally known to support digestion and gut health. The beverage contains zero sugar, achieved through a blend of stevia (INS 960) and sucralose (INS 955), and is made without artificial flavours or preservatives. It is vegan, gluten-free and priced at INR 49 per can.

Orange Pop joins the existing Bun-Taa! portfolio of Masala Cola, Basil Shikanji and Basil Soda Shikanji, further strengthening the brand’s range of functional beverages inspired by India’s vintage soda culture. Through the portfolio, Borecha aims to create refreshing alternatives that celebrate familiar Indian flavours while aligning with evolving consumer preferences.

Bun-Taa! Orange Pop is now available on quick commerce platforms including Instamart across Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, supported by a digital-first campaign celebrating the return of one of India’s most-loved soft drink flavours in a modern format.

About Bun-Taa!

Bun-Taa! is Borecha's better-for-you vintage beverage range, created to reinvent India's favourite refreshment experiences with thoughtful ingredients and modern formulations. Through flavours inspired by familiar Indian tastes, Bun-Taa! brings together enjoyment, innovation and mindful consumption. All variants are zero sugar, vegan and gluten-free.

About Borecha

Established in 2019, Borecha is a functional beverage brand specialising in low-sugar probiotic kombucha, sparkling iced teas and better-for-you vintage sodas. A brand by Goa-based Latambarcem Brewers, Borecha is available across 6,000+ offline locations including Akasa Air, Air India Express, Taj, Grand Hyatt and ITC, as well as leading quick-commerce and e-commerce platforms. www.borecha.com.

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