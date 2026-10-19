Sir Dorabji Tata Trust submits response to Charity Commissioner on governance complaints

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 19 (ANI): Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) has submitted its response to the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner over governance-related complaints filed by trustees Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh, Tata Trusts confirmed to ANI on Monday.

The response was submitted on October 19, the extended deadline granted by the Charity Commissioner. In response to an ANI query, Tata Trusts confirmed the submission but declined to share further details regarding the contents of its reply.

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The Charity Commissioner had earlier extended the deadline from October 12 to October 19, giving SDTT an additional week to respond to the complaints concerning the trust's administration and governance.

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The complaints came after Srinivasan sought an immediate inquiry into the functioning of SDTT, raising questions about the appointment and continued status of perpetual trustees, the basis of Noel Tata's chairmanship of Tata Trusts, and the trust's involvement in the commercial and strategic affairs of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group.

In his complaint, Srinivasan also questioned a September 16 circular resolution concerning his participation, as a nominee director on the Tata Sons board, in discussions and voting related to the proposed listing of the company. He alleged that the move sought to restrict his independent judgement in the matter.

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Srinivasan further sought scrutiny of Neville Tata's appointment and the circumstances surrounding the decision-making process within the trust. His complaint requested an examination of whether the trust's involvement in Tata Sons' commercial affairs was consistent with its charitable objectives.

Among the interim measures sought were restrictions on certain trustee decisions and voting rights, as well as a halt to selected administrative processes pending an inquiry. The requests formed part of the relief sought by the complainants and do not represent findings by the regulator.

Tata Trusts had earlier maintained that it had not agreed to a public listing of Tata Sons and wanted available alternatives to be examined, stating that preserving the charitable ownership structure was central to the group's public purpose.

SDTT, constituted under a trust deed dated March 11, 1932, supports charitable activities, including education, healthcare, research and disaster relief. (ANI)

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