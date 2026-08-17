Sitabience IP Honoured With 'Patent & IP Champion Award' At Entrepreneur Game Changer Awards 2026

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Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 17: SITABIENCE IP, an Intellectual Property (IP) consulting firm, with offices at Noida and Ghaziabad has been honoured with the Patent & IP Champion Award at the Entrepreneur Game Changer Awards 2026, held in Lucknow on 27 July. The award was received by Bikash Kumar Lohia, Founder & IP Strategist, and Dr. Shivangi Johari Lohia, Chief IP Consultant & Co-founder. According to the organisers, the recognition followed an evaluation of the company's business profile, innovation initiatives, vision, and contribution to the intellectual property ecosystem.

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The award ceremony was held in the presence of Shri Brajesh Pathak, Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. The award was presented by Shri Kapil Dev Agarwal, Hon'ble Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Professional Education & Skill Development, in the presence of Shri Surya Pratap Shahi, Hon'ble Cabinet Minister for Agriculture, Agricultural Education & Agricultural Research, along with several distinguished dignitaries from government and industry.

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Speaking on the occasion, Bikash Kumar Lohia said, "This recognition encourages us to continue supporting researchers, universities, startups, MSMEs, and industries in building high-quality intellectual property. Strong intellectual property plays an important role in transforming innovative ideas into technologies that create long-term value for society and the economy."

About SITABIENCE IP

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SITABIENCE IP works with universities, research institutions, startups, MSMEs, and industries across India in the areas of quality patent drafting, patent prosecution, trademarks, IP strategy, and intellectual property advisory, with a focus on helping innovators build strong and commercially relevant intellectual property. Sitabience IP is Certified for Quality, Information Security & Privacy Management- ISO 9001:2015 | ISO/IEC 27001:2022 | ISO/IEC 27701:2025.

Brand Highlights

- Brand: SITABIENCE IP

- Founders: Bikash Kumar Lohia & Dr. Shivangi Johari

- Founded: July 2025

- Location: Ghaziabad & Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India

- Business Type: MSME (Udyam) Registered Enterprise

- Specialization: Patent Drafting & Prosecution in areas of AI, Electronics, Robotics, Electric vehicles, 5G, 6G Telecommunications, Agri-tech, and other Deep tech, domains

- Website: https://sitabienceip.com/

- Email: mail@sitabienceip.com

- Contact: +91 9999884550

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