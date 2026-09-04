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Home / Business / Sitharaman pitches India’s digital infrastructure, financial services, GIFT City investment opportunities in New York meetings

Sitharaman pitches India’s digital infrastructure, financial services, GIFT City investment opportunities in New York meetings

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ANI
Updated At : 02:07 PM Sep 04, 2026 IST
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New York [US], September 4 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted investment opportunities in India's digital infrastructure, financial services and GIFT City during separate meetings with senior executives of global firms in New York, as the government seeks to deepen international investment in the country's expanding economy.

Sitharaman met Alejandro Perez, Group COO of BNY Mellon, with discussions focusing on deeper investment by global financial institutions and “opportunities arising from India’s growing financial ecosystem, Digital Public Infrastructure, Global Capability Centres (GCCs), and GIFT City-IFSC”, the Ministry of Finance said in a post on X.

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Sitharaman highlighted India's 7.8 per cent real GDP growth in the first quarter of FY2026-27, along with strong domestic demand, deepening financial markets and a reform-oriented policy environment, as factors supporting investor confidence.

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Perez, meanwhile, highlighted BNY Mellon's long-standing commitment to India and said the country is increasingly serving not only as a delivery centre but also as a strategic global hub for innovation, technology and advanced capabilities, including AI.

Building on the discussions around India's growing financial ecosystem, Sitharaman invited BNY Mellon to visit GIFT-IFSC and explore the products and services available there.

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The Finance Minister also met Sanjeev Ahuja, Chairman and CEO of Tillman Holdings, and discussed opportunities to develop large-scale, resilient and sustainable digital infrastructure campuses.

She said India's policy framework, including recent Budget announcements, is supporting investment in digital infrastructure, while rapid growth in artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, digital services and enterprise technology is generating sustained demand for data centres, high-capacity networks and reliable power infrastructure.

In her meeting with Ahuja, Sitharaman said firms such as Tillman Holdings are “well-positioned to participate in the next phase of India’s digital infrastructure growth”.

In another meeting, Sitharaman discussed investment and expansion opportunities with Marsh Re President and CEO Dean Klisura and other senior executives.

She highlighted India's large domestic market, skilled talent, expanding infrastructure and digital capabilities as strengths for global professional-services and risk-management firms.

“Marsh Re also informed that it has strengthened its focus on GIFT City and is increasing its engagement with the financial ecosystem there across products and services,” the ministry said.

The company also appreciated the government's reform orientation and the level playing field provided in India, according to the ministry. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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