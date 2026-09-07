DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Sitharaman reviews BRICS Finance Track outcomes ahead of September 9-10 Mumbai meeting

Sitharaman reviews BRICS Finance Track outcomes ahead of September 9-10 Mumbai meeting

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:27 PM Sep 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday reviewed key outcomes of the BRICS Finance Track with preparations underway for the final meeting of BRICS Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors to be held in Mumbai on September 9-10.

.Sitharaman chaired a meeting with senior officials of the Department of Economic Affairs to take stock of the Finance Track ahead of the meeting, the Finance Ministry said in a post on X.

Advertisement

The Mumbai meeting will bring together finance ministers and central bank governors of BRICS member countries and comes just days ahead of the BRICS Leaders’ Summit.

Advertisement

“Following the successful meeting of Ministers and Governors in Jaipur last month, preparations are now underway for the Mumbai meeting,” the Finance Ministry said.

The ministry said the Finance Track is being taken forward under India’s BRICS Chairship theme of “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.”

Advertisement

The upcoming meeting follows the BRICS Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting held in Jaipur in August. Finance Minister Sitharaman and Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra had participated in the deliberations.

During the Finance Track engagements under India’s chairship, BRICS countries have discussed issues relating to the global economy and financial cooperation. The Jaipur meeting also included discussions around the role of the New Development Bank in mobilising private capital in member countries.

Speaking at a seminar on the sidelines of the Jaipur meeting on August 12, Sitharaman had said, “BRICS economies represent major growth engines of the global economy, and face common structural constraints in mobilising private capital at scale.”

The Mumbai meeting will be among the final high-level engagements ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit, which India will host in New Delhi on September 12-13.

The Leaders’ Summit will be held at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital as India holds the BRICS Chairship for 2026. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts