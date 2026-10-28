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Home / Business / Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi over ‘criminally destroyed’ Tata comments, urges him not to politicise issue

Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi over ‘criminally destroyed’ Tata comments, urges him not to politicise issue

The LoP questioned how long executives would stay silent and claimed that Indian enterprises were being regarded as private assets of Modi, Shah

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:12 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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FM Sitharaman. Image credit/ANI file
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Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday responded to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi regarding his claims that the Tata group was being ‘criminally destroyed’ and criticised him for politicising matters and making unfounded allegations against Indian industry.

“Being the LOP, I suggest you refrain from politicising every issue. Also, casually labelling commercial and legal matters as criminal is unacceptable. You have repeatedly decried the successes of Indian industry & our entrepreneurs. Now, are you trying to incite our business leaders to join you in spreading distrust & toxicity?,” Sitharaman wrote on her official X.

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For decades, your party had smothered the spirit of the Indian entrepreneurs under the stifling ‘Licence-Quota Raj’ & inflicted poverty on crores of Indians, she said.

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She added, “On the other hand, our government led by PM Modi values the Indian industry as job creators & drivers of economic growth. Our policies have been tailored to enable enterprise, support industry and encourage investment. “

She mentioned that political parties, leaders, governments and institutions share an equal responsibility to support our industry, strengthen our farmers and secure the future of our youth. Therefore, it is essential to engage constructively rather than casting baseless aspersions to suit your narrow political motives.

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“The Constitution of India ensures justice to all its citizens & our Honourable Courts are entrusted with upholding it. History is witness to the shoddy manner in which you, your party and the PMs belonging to your party have demeaned the judiciary. So Rahul ji, refrain from seeing ghosts everywhere,” she further added.

The Finance Minister’s remarks came after Gandhi alleged that the Tata Group was being ‘criminally destroyed’ and questioned the silence of India’s business leaders.

“Tata is being criminally destroyed, and no business leader dares say a word,” Gandhi wrote on X. He questioned how long executives would stay silent and claimed that Indian enterprises were being regarded as the private assets of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“Indian business is not Modi and Shah’s plaything. You lack courage. We don’t. We will ensure justice for these crimes,” he added.

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