Sitharaman to meet traders’ body over UPI MDR concerns: Govt sources

Amid the ongoing debate over the proposed merchant discount rate (MDR) on UPI payments, Finance Ministry sources said on Thursday that around 96 per cent of all UPI merchant payments would remain unaffected.

Small vendors receiving up to Rs 1 lakh a month through UPI will not incur MDR charges, according to the sources.

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The sources said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to meet representatives of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) to discuss and address their concerns over MDR on UPI transactions, which is set to be introduced from October 15.

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The Finance Ministry will also hold discussions with the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) to ensure that consumers are not charged MDR on UPI transactions, the sources said. “We can establish a method to guarantee that it isn’t transmitted,” they said.

On Wednesday, CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said the government should consider temporarily postponing the implementation of MDR and use the period to consult stakeholders and explain the reasons for introducing the charge.

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Meanwhile, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) clarified on Thursday that GST on UPI MDR would not burden small merchants or increase the cost of digital payments.

In a social media post, NPCI said MDR would apply only to person-to-merchant transactions above Rs 2,000. Person-to-merchant transactions up to Rs 2,000 would continue to attract zero MDR and, consequently, have no GST impact.

NPCI said transactions of up to Rs 2,000 account for more than 96 per cent of the total UPI merchant transaction volume.

The GST paid by a merchant on MDR can be offset against the GST payable on goods sold, in the same manner as input tax is deducted from output tax liability, NPCI said.

It also said merchants receiving up to Rs 1 lakh a month through UPI would be exempt from paying MDR.