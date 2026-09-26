Six Franchise Teams, 18 Matches, Prominent Team Owners and International Broadcast Reach to Mark the Inaugural Edition

VMPL

Chaibasa (Jharkhand) [India], September 26: The West Singhbhum T20 League (WST20L) is set to bring a new franchise-based T20 cricket experience to West Singhbhum, Jharkhand, with its inaugural edition scheduled from 28 September to 7 October 2026 at the Birsa Munda Cricket Stadium, Chaibasa. The league is being developed as a professionally managed sporting property aimed at promoting emerging talent and strengthening the region’s cricketing ecosystem.

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The inaugural tournament will feature six franchise teams competing across 18 matches, bringing together district-level stars, state players, Ranji Trophy cricketers, IPL-level players and promising young talent. The tournament will provide players with an opportunity to compete in a professional T20 environment while giving cricket enthusiasts across the region an opportunity to experience franchise-based cricket.

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The six franchises participating in the league are Manoharpur Lions, Saranda Warriors, Jaganathpur Tiger, Kolhan Kings, Chaibasa Challengers and Chakradharpur Royals. Representing different parts of the region, the teams are expected to bring local identity and community participation into the tournament.

Franchise Teams and Team Owners

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The six participating franchises are supported by their respective team owners:

- Saranda Warriors – Mr. Dipak Pathak

- Jaganathpur Tiger – Mr. Santosh Singh and Mr. Vikash Gupta

- Manoharpur Lions – Mr. Dilbar Khakha, Mr. Suman Kumar and Mr. Susant Singh

- Kolhan Kings – Mr. Satish karnani

- Chaibasa Challengers – Mr. Manoj Kumar Jha and Mr. Ranjit Chandra Ghosh

- Chakradharpur Royals – Ms. Rekha Sinha and Mr. Uday Majhi

The participation of franchise owners from the region is expected to strengthen the connection between the teams and local communities while creating opportunities for businesses and stakeholders to associate with an organised sporting property.

Organised by the West Singhbhum District Cricket Association (WSDCA), affiliated with the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA), WST20L will operate under a professional franchise model. The league is designed to combine competitive cricket with player development, fan engagement, commercial partnerships and professional event execution.

A key objective of WST20L is to create a pathway for emerging cricketers to gain experience alongside established players. The presence of state-level, Ranji Trophy and IPL-level talent can provide young players with exposure to a competitive environment and an opportunity to learn from experienced campaigners.

The league also aims to contribute to grassroots cricket development in West Singhbhum. By bringing local and emerging players onto the same platform as experienced cricketers, WST20L seeks to encourage young talent to pursue cricket at higher levels and provide greater visibility to players from the region.

International Broadcast Footprint

A major feature of the inaugural edition will be its planned broadcast and digital distribution. Matches are expected to be available through FanCode across India, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, while Number10 Sports is associated with coverage across international markets including the UAE, Canada, England and South Africa.

The proposed broadcast footprint is expected to extend the reach of WST20L beyond the local cricketing community and provide participating players with wider visibility. It will also allow supporters and cricket followers outside West Singhbhum to follow the tournament and engage with the teams and players.

The sporting property is being managed by Stake Sports Zee, supporting the league’s professional sporting and commercial execution. With six franchises, 18 matches and a dedicated tournament window, the league aims to bring together players, supporters, sponsors, businesses and the wider community.

Supporting the Local Sporting Ecosystem

Beyond the cricket field, WST20L is envisioned as an opportunity to support the local sporting economy. A professionally organised tournament can create opportunities for sponsors, hospitality partners, local businesses, event-service providers, media partners and other stakeholders associated with sporting events.

The league also aims to create greater engagement between cricket and the wider community of West Singhbhum. The franchise model gives individual teams a distinct local identity, allowing supporters to connect with their respective teams while building interest around the tournament.

With Manoharpur Lions, Saranda Warriors, Jaganathpur Tiger, Kolhan Kings, Chaibasa Challengers and Chakradharpur Royals preparing to compete, the West Singhbhum T20 League is set to bring franchise-based T20 cricket to the heart of Chaibasa.

The tournament’s combination of local talent, experienced cricketers, franchise representation, professional management and planned international broadcast distribution is expected to provide a platform for cricketing talent and community participation in the region.

From the street to the stadium, WST20L aims to bring together talent, competition, opportunity and community through the power of cricket.

About West Singhbhum T20 League

The West Singhbhum T20 League (WST20L) is a franchise-based T20 cricket league scheduled to be held at Birsa Munda Cricket Stadium, Chaibasa, from 28 September to 7 October 2026. Organised by the West Singhbhum District Cricket Association (WSDCA), affiliated with the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA), and managed by Stake Sports Zee, the league is designed to provide a professional platform for established and emerging cricketers while contributing to the development of West Singhbhum’s cricketing ecosystem.

For More Details :- https://www.westsinghbhumt20.com/

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