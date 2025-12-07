DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Six-lane Raipur-Visakhapatnam economic corridor to cut travel time and boost regional growth

Six-lane Raipur-Visakhapatnam economic corridor to cut travel time and boost regional growth

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:10 AM Dec 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): The upcoming Raipur-Visakhapatnam Economic Corridor is set to change the way people and goods move across central and eastern India.

Advertisement

Developed by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, the 465-kilometre, six-lane Greenfield highway will link Raipur in Chhattisgarh with Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, cutting travel time by almost half.

Advertisement

Once complete in December 2026, the corridor will shorten the current 597-kilometre route with the existing NH-26 to 465 km, saving 132 kilometres and reducing the 12-hour journey to just five hours.

Advertisement

According to the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways release, the Rs 16,482 crore project, part of the PM Gati Shakti vision, aims to create seamless logistics and faster access between key industrial and port cities. By directly connecting industries in Chhattisgarh and Odisha to the Visakhapatnam Port and the Chennai-Kolkata National Highway, it is expected to boost exports, trade, and supply chain efficiency. As per the ministry, this shorter and faster route will also result in major fuel savings and reduced costs for both public and freight transporters.

The corridor passes through the forests of Chhattisgarh, the mineral-rich lands of Odisha, and the hilly terrains of Andhra Pradesh, connecting regions such as Dhamtari, Keshkal, Kanker, Borigumma, Nabarangpur, and Araku. For these tribal and remote districts, the new road means quicker access to markets, jobs, and essential services. Designed for speeds up to 100 km per hour, it will also reduce congestion on the old NH-26 and make travel safer and smoother.

Advertisement

For transporters, the difference will be felt every day. A lorry owner who often sends goods between Raipur and Visakhapatnam says, "Earlier, the journey took one-and-a-half days. Now, I can start during the day and reach the destination by night." He adds that lower fuel use and less wear on trucks will provide much-needed financial relief for drivers and small operators.

The corridor's effect is not limited to the transport sector. It is also reshaping the lives of farmers and local residents. A farmer from the project area says, "Our land was valued at around ₹15 lakh per acre earlier. Now it is close to ₹1.5 crore. Farmers here are genuinely happy."

The release quoted another farmer from Jami village in Vizianagaram district, saying, "I have given 1.10 acres of land for the greenfield highway, for which I have got fair compensation. Further, the land value of remaining land has significantly increased." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts