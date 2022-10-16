Six of top-10 firms lose Rs 78,163 crore in m-cap; RIL biggest drag

New Delhi, October 16
The combined market valuation of six of the 10 most valued domestic firms eroded by Rs 78,163 crore last week, with Reliance Industries taking the biggest hit.
Last week, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 271.32 points or 0.46 per cent.
While Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, HUL, Bajaj Finance and SBI saw a drop in their valuation, TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys and HDFC emerged as the gainers.
However, the combined gain of the four firms at Rs 30,467.03 crore was less than the total loss suffered by the six companies.
The market valuation of index heavyweight Reliance Industries tanked Rs 42,113.47 crore to reach Rs 16,04,069.19 crore.
Bharti Airtel lost Rs 15,159.81 crore to stand at Rs 4,26,226.99 crore.
The market capitalisation (mcap) of ICICI Bank declined by Rs 8,272.37 crore to Rs 6,06,317.50 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) fell by Rs 5,404.06 crore to Rs 6,05,219.47 crore.
Bajaj Finance’s valuation dipped Rs 4,268.28 crore to Rs 4,40,295.38 crore and that of State Bank of India (SBI) went lower by Rs 2,945.12 crore to Rs 4,70,371.66 crore.
From the gainers’ pack, TCS added Rs 11,965 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 11,33,446.05 crore.
Infosys’s mcap jumped Rs 9,383.46 crore to reach Rs 6,20,254.82 crore.
The valuation of HDFC Bank climbed Rs 5,792.76 crore to Rs 8,02,686.8 crore and that of HDFC advanced Rs 3,325.71 crore to Rs 4,26,135.93 crore.
In the ranking of the most valued Indian firms, Reliance Industries retained its top spot, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, HUL, SBI, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel and HDFC.
