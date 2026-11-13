Six out of 10 Indian consumers trust online health information, prefer instant AI answers: BCG Study

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Around six in 10 Indian consumers consider online health information as reliable as advice from healthcare professionals, while a similar proportion prefer instant answers through artificial intelligence (AI) or online platforms rather than waiting for professional guidance, highlighting the growing influence of digital technology on healthcare decisions, according to a report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

The report found that 60 per cent of Indian consumers trust online health information, which is 19 percentage points above the global average.

It said “India ranks second on the index with a score of 66, scoring above the global average on all six measures and standing out for trust in AI and online health Information”

Meanwhile, 61 per cent prefer instant AI or online answers over waiting for advice from a healthcare professional, 18 percentage points higher than the global average.

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India ranks second only to China on both these measures, indicating the growing willingness among Indian consumers to use digital sources while making healthcare-related decisions.

The findings are based on a global survey of nearly 10,000 consumers across 10 markets, including Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Switzerland, the UAE, the UK and the US. In India, 976 consumers were surveyed.

The report also highlighted a significant generational difference in the way people seek healthcare information.

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Millennials are the most likely to prefer immediate AI or online answers over waiting for advice from healthcare professionals, with 52 per cent of respondents globally expressing this preference. This compares with 47 per cent among Generation Z and 25 per cent among baby boomers.

In India, the trend is more pronounced among younger consumers, with 68 per cent of millennials preferring an immediate online answer, compared with 52 per cent of Gen Z respondents.

Beyond digital information, Indian consumers are also seeking greater control over their healthcare decisions and spending.

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The report found that 78 per cent of Indian respondents want more control over their treatment choices, while 73 per cent want greater control over healthcare costs and payment options.

Additionally, 68 per cent expect healthcare providers to offer the same level of convenience and customer service that they receive from retail businesses.

India ranked second on BCG's Healthcare Consumerization Index with a score of 66, behind China at 72. The UAE scored 63 and Brazil 62, while the US scored 56. Japan ranked last among the 10 surveyed markets with a score of 36.

The report noted that the growing consumerisation of healthcare is changing expectations around convenience, transparency, personalisation and access to information. (ANI)

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