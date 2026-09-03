Siyer Unveils 'Flow of Nectar', a Powerful Journey Through Sacred Sound

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3: Indo-Australian singer, composer and performer Siyer (a.k.a. Shriram) has released his new album Flow of Nectar, a contemporary take on timeless devotional chants.

Advertisement

Built around soulful vocals, minimal arrangements and ambient textures, the album creates a meditative soundscape that is peaceful yet powerful. Each track invites listeners to slow down, turn inward and reconnect with a sense of stillness.

Advertisement

The seven-track album features:

1. The Journey (Ram Lakshman Janaki)

Advertisement

2. The Sacred Name (Bolo Raam)

3. Cosmic Silence (Mahadev)

4. Forty-Tude (Hanuman Chalisa)

5. The Call of Krishna (Radha Radha)

6. The Unshaken (Hanumaana)

7. Surrender (Jo Aagya)

For Siyer, Flow of Nectar is also deeply personal. While exploring ways to manage the impact of sleep apnoea in his own life, he became increasingly interested in stillness, relaxation and calming sound. That journey inspired him to create music that could help create an atmosphere conducive to rest and reflection.

Siyer shares, “Flow of Nectar comes from a very personal journey of finding stillness. I wanted to create music that quietens the mind and creates a space for deep rest and relaxation. It is not a treatment for sleep apnoea, but an expression of my own search for calm. Something I could turn to myself and share with others.”

Siyer’s career includes more than 700 live performances across Australia, including at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Sydney Cricket Ground and St Kilda Festival. He is the first Indian-Australian to be featured on a GRAMMY® nominated album, Shayan by Charu Suri, and won the World Entertainment Awards’ Best Global Traditional Album in 2026 for Rain of Bhakti (Timeless Mantras).

With five studio albums and collaborations with artists including Shankar Mahadevan, Udit Narayan and Sadhna Sargam, Siyer continues to build a distinctive space for Indian-rooted music on the global stage.

With ‘Flow of Nectar’, Siyer continues his exploration of Indian spiritual and musical traditions, but approaches them through a sonic language that is contemporary and accessible. In an increasingly fast-paced world, ‘Flow of Nectar’ arrives with a deliberately different proposition.

For Siyer, the power of the album lies not necessarily in asking listeners to do anything, but in giving them permission to simply be. The chants are ancient. The soundscape is modern. And somewhere between the two lies the stillness that inspired the album. ‘Flow of Nectar’ is music to reflect with, breathe with, unwind with or simply be with.

For more updates on Siyer, please visit - www.instagram.com/siyersinger.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)