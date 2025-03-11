SJVN inks pact with C’garh for 1,800-MW project

State-owned SJVN Ltd has inked an initial pact to develop a 1,800 MW pumped hydro storage project entailing an investment of Rs 9,500 crore at Kotpali in Chhattisgarh.

It had signed a memorandum of understanding with the Government of Chhattisgarh and Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company Limited for the development of 1,800 MW pumped storage project at Kotpali, a statement said.