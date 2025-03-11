DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Business / SJVN inks pact with C’garh for 1,800-MW project

SJVN inks pact with C’garh for 1,800-MW project

State-owned SJVN Ltd has inked an initial pact to develop a 1,800 MW pumped hydro storage project entailing an investment of Rs 9,500 crore at Kotpali in Chhattisgarh. It had signed a memorandum of understanding with the Government of Chhattisgarh...
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:20 AM Mar 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

State-owned SJVN Ltd has inked an initial pact to develop a 1,800 MW pumped hydro storage project entailing an investment of Rs 9,500 crore at Kotpali in Chhattisgarh.

It had signed a memorandum of understanding with the Government of Chhattisgarh and Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company Limited for the development of 1,800 MW pumped storage project at Kotpali, a statement said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper