SK Finance Limited Delivers Robust Q3 FY26 Results; AUM Grows 23 percent YoY, Disbursements Rise 16 percent

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 3: SK Finance Limited, a leading retail-focused NBFC, announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, showcasing robust growth across key performance indicators.

During the quarter, the Company reported total income from operations of Rs. 711.22 Cr., reflecting sustained momentum in business activities. Net profit after tax stood at Rs. 88.37 cr., demonstrating operational efficiency and disciplined cost management.

On a year-on-year basis, SK Finance Limited recorded 16% growth in disbursements, which increased to Rs. 6,780 Cr as of December 2025, compared to Rs. 5,843 Cr in December 2024. The Company's AUM grew by 23% YoY to Rs. 15,049 Cr, up from Rs. 12,218 Cr in the corresponding period last year, underscoring strong customer demand and portfolio expansion.

As of December 31, 2025, SK Finance Limited maintained a strong balance sheet with a net worth of Rs. 3,785.07 Cr. and a debt-equity ratio of 3.35, reflecting prudent leverage and financial stability.

The Company continues to enjoy strong credit credentials, with long-term ratings of AA-/Stable from ICRA and CARE Ratings and AA-/Positive from India Ratings, while the short-term rating stands at A1+, reaffirming confidence among lenders and investors.

SK Finance Limited has significantly expanded its footprint and now operates across 12 states and 2 union territories, supported by a network of 700+ branches and a dedicated team of over 12,800 employees. The Company offers a diversified product portfolio including commercial vehicle loans, car loans, tractor loans, construction equipment loans, secured business loans, and home renovation mortgage loans.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Rajendra Kumar Setia, Managing Director & CEO, said,"Our strong performance in Q3 FY26 reflects the resilience of our business model, deep understanding of customer needs, and continued focus on responsible growth. We remain committed to expanding our reach in underserved markets while maintaining asset quality and operational excellence."

With a customer-centric approach and a strong distribution network, SK Finance Limited continues to strengthen its position as a trusted financial partner in India's growing retail credit landscape.

