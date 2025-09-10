SK hynix and Naver ink MoU on next-gen AI memory solutions

Seoul [South Korea], September 10 (ANI): SK hynix Inc. and Naver Cloud Corp. have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly develop next-generation AI memory solutions, described as the second high bandwidth memory (HBM), as per a report by Pulse, the English service of Maeil Business Newspaper Korea.

The partnership aims to accelerate the commercialization of advanced technologies such as processing-in-memory (PIM) and Compute Express Link (CXL) by testing them in a real-world data center environment.

The two companies announced on Wednesday that they will cooperate to evaluate and optimize the performance of new AI memory and storage products under actual service conditions. SK hynix said that securing validated products in live data center operations is essential to strengthening leadership in global AI solutions.

Through collaboration with Naver Cloud, it plans to implement optimized AI solutions for data centers and develop practical use cases.

Under the agreement, SK hynix will test its AI-focused products, including CXL and PIM, in Naver Cloud's large-scale infrastructure to maximize performance across diverse workloads. Naver Cloud expects to leverage the validated solutions to deliver faster AI service response times and reduce operating costs.

CXL is a next-generation interconnect technology that efficiently links CPUs, GPUs, and memory to support large-scale, high-speed computing. It expands data transfer highways to improve throughput and memory utilization.

PIM integrates processing functions directly into memory chips to alleviate data bottlenecks in AI and big data applications. SK hynix has already introduced its GDDR6-AiM product, which combines PIM with graphics DRAM, leading the push toward commercialization.

The report noted that SK hynix said it will provide the highest-level memory demanded by the global AI ecosystem by subjecting its solutions to rigorous verification in commercial environments. The company will also aim to solidify its leadership as an AI memory provider. It noted that the collaboration will also serve as a springboard for broader partnerships with global cloud service providers. (ANI)

