SK hynix launches Silicon Valley venture arm to invest in AI computing, data centre technologies

Seoul [South Korea], September 21 (ANI): South Korean memory chipmaker SK hynix has launched ‘SK hynix Ventures’, a corporate venture capital brand in Silicon Valley, as it expands its investment activities into artificial intelligence technologies and next-generation AI infrastructure, according to a report by The Korea Herald.

The company unveiled the new venture brand at its inaugural “SK hynix Ventures Day” in Silicon Valley. The event brought together global venture capital firms and startup representatives to discuss investment opportunities and technology partnerships.

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SK hynix CEO Kwak Noh-jung, company executives, startup representatives and investors specialising in AI computing, data centres and related technologies attended the event.

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With SK hynix Ventures, the company plans to expand its role beyond technology discovery and pursue wider collaboration across the AI ecosystem.

The new investment focus will cover areas including AI computing, data centre infrastructure, system software and optical interconnect technologies. The company is seeking opportunities in sectors that are expected to support the growth of AI applications.

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Startups participating in the event shared views on developments in AI infrastructure, including advances in computing, memory systems, software solutions and optical technologies aimed at improving the performance and energy efficiency of AI data centres.

SK hynix has operated a corporate venture capital organisation since 2015, investing in the semiconductor and emerging technology sectors through direct investments and fund commitments.

The company has been active across major technology markets including the United States, China, Israel and Japan. SK hynix said returns on its venture investments had exceeded twice its cumulative investment.

The company's venture activities have also helped it identify new supply chains and customers through technology collaborations, including joint equipment development and proof-of-concept projects with portfolio companies.

"Competitiveness in the AI era stems not just from rapidly securing innovative technologies, but from ecosystem capabilities where customers, partners, and startups create new value together," Kwak said.

"Through SK hynix Ventures, we will support the growth of promising companies and grow into a global partner that jointly designs the future of AI infrastructure based on strategic investments and technological cooperation," he added.

The company said its new venture activities will focus on technologies supporting AI infrastructure, including computing, memory systems, software and optical technologies, with the aim of building broader collaboration across the ecosystem. (ANI)

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