Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 13: Embracing the joyous spirit of Holi, renowned producer, director, and actor SK Tiwari has released a lively and energetic Holi-themed song titled "Holi Khelein Sarkar". The song is now available on the official YouTube channel of TPS Music and is already receiving immense love and appreciation from audiences.

A Celebration of Music and Colours

https://youtu.be/exY3fqT0VlM?si=axiFTfeLDIJgutez

"Holi Khelein Sarkar" offers a vibrant fusion of festive beats and visual brilliance, capturing the true essence of Holi. Featuring the dynamic duo of SK Tiwari and Shweta Singh, the song enthralls viewers with its energetic performance and electrifying chemistry. The high-quality production further enhances the song's appeal, making it a perfect addition to Holi celebrations.

The track is penned by talented lyricist RP Choudhary, with music composed by Rupesh Mishra. Vocals are beautifully rendered by Rupesh Mishra and Khushboo Jain, blending soulful melodies with festive exuberance. The project is produced and directed by SK Tiwari, under the banner of Tiwari Productions.

A Special Holi Gift

Speaking about the release, SK Tiwari shared his excitement, stating, "This song is a special gift from our team to all music lovers. The vibrant mix of colours and music will surely make this Holi even more memorable." He also extended heartfelt Holi wishes to everyone, hoping the track brings joy and excitement to festive gatherings.

TPS Music: Delivering Hits Back-to-Back

TPS Music has built a strong reputation for consistently releasing popular songs that captivate audiences. With "Holi Khelein Sarkar" now added to its growing list of hits, the channel continues to make waves in the music industry.

For those seeking the perfect Holi track to brighten their celebrations, "Holi Khelein Sarkar" is now streaming exclusively on TPS Music's YouTube channel.

About TPS Music

TPS Music is a widely recognized YouTube channel known for delivering engaging and entertaining music content across various genres. With a strong lineup of talented artists and innovative productions, the channel continues to win the hearts of audiences worldwide.

