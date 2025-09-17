SKA Divine: Redefining Luxury Living in Wave City, Ghaziabad

NewsVoir

Delhi NCR [India], September 17: With NCR's real estate rapidly transforming, homebuyers' expectations are also rising. They are looking for strategically located residences with spacious, well-designed layouts that reflect their desire for a contemporary and aspirational lifestyle. The Delhi-NCR residential property market is witnessing a strong momentum, with average prices rising by 81% in the past five years from about Rs. 4,580 per sq. ft. in 2020 to Rs. 8,300 per sq. ft. in Q1 2025, as per Anarock's report.

Within this backdrop, Ghaziabad has taken centre stage, propelled by rapid infrastructure upgrades and planned urban development. From a spillover zone for Delhi and Noida, and long carrying the tag of a mere transit city, Ghaziabad's perception is now under a striking transformation. At the heart of this transformation is Wave City, a modern hi-tech township designed around smart infrastructure, green spaces, and seamless connectivity. Recognizing its growth potential, developers in Ghaziabad are bringing luxury residential projects to this location, catering to buyers who prioritize lifestyle, convenience, and investment value, further establishing Wave City as a sought-after hub in NCR.

Responding to this growing demand is SKA Divine, thoughtfully crafted flats in Wave City by the renowned SKA Group, that sets a new benchmark in urban living. Located within the innovative and thoughtfully planned Wave City along the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, SKA Divine enjoys easy access to world-class amenities and a serene environment, all while staying deeply connected to the NCR's urban fabric.

Spread across approximately 5 acres, the project comprises 3 elegantly designed towers- alpha, beta, and gamma- rising up to 27 storeys and housing 536 thoughtfully crafted units. The prestigious development offers an array of spacious 3 BHK in Wave City , 3BHK + SERVANT, and 4BHK + SERVANT luxury apartments thoughtfully designed to cater to the needs of discerning modern families. Strategically located with seamless connectivity to Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Akshardham, and the upcoming Noida International Airport, SKA Divine blends contemporary architectural finesse with a holistic lifestyle ecosystem, integrating walking tracks, community zones, and green open spaces, creating an elevated urban oasis that caters to every generation.

Additionally, at SKA Divine, homes are crafted to offer more than just space. Each residence comes air-conditioned, with an impressive 12-foot floor-to-floor height (3.65 meters), set amidst lush green landscapes that foster a calm, nature-inspired lifestyle, ensuring enhanced ventilation and openness. Thoughtful design details such as elegant woodwork, expansive balconies that welcome abundant light and fresh air, and striking double-height tower lobbies and club areas create an ambiance of both comfort and grandeur from the moment you step in.

Beyond the residences lies a lifestyle ecosystem that blends wellness, leisure, and community living. The SKA Social Club stands as the centerpiece, defined by its magnificent 23-foot double-height ceiling (7 meters) that sets the tone for timeless sophistication. Residents can indulge in world-class amenities, including an infinity-edge swimming pool, an all-weather indoor pool, a fully equipped gym, spa facilities, and a dedicated indoor sports arena with badminton and squash, curating a complete environment for recreation, relaxation, and well-being.

Besides, SKA Divine offers a compelling proposition for both end users and investors. For homebuyers, it delivers a lifestyle that combines luxury, modern amenities, and serene green surroundings, ensuring comfort and elevated living. For investors, Wave City's rising property values and limited supply of premium residences make SKA Divine a strong opportunity for high appreciation, attractive resale value, and robust rental potential.

Therefore, with property values steadily rising and lifestyle-driven buyers seeking homes that offer comfort and long-term returns, SKA Group has emerged as one of the best builders in NCR , offering a preferred address for those seeking more than just a residence. By seamlessly blending comfort, modern design, and convenience, SKA Divine exemplifies how thoughtful planning and lifestyle-focused architecture can redefine urban living in NCR, making it a preferred choice for both end users and investors.

