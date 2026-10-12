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Home / Business / SKDRDP Wins Elaben Memorial Award for Best Women-Friendly Financial Institution 2025–26

SKDRDP Wins Elaben Memorial Award for Best Women-Friendly Financial Institution 2025–26

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PTI
Updated At : 06:39 PM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir)

Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP) BC Trust has been honoured with the prestigious Elaben Memorial Award for Best Women-Friendly Financial Institution for 2025–26, presented by Sa-Dhan at its 21st National Conference in New Delhi.

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SKDRDP, led by Dharmadhikari Dr Veerendra Heggade and Mathrushri Hemavathi V. Heggade, wins the Elaben Memorial Award 2025–26 for its commitment to women’s empowerment

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The award recognises SKDRDP’s commitment to women’s empowerment, gender equality, and the creation of a safe, supportive, and women-friendly working environment under the guidance of Poojya Dharmasthala D. Veerendra Heggade and Mathrushri Hemavathi V. Heggade.

SKDRDP employs approximately 41,000 people, including 29,000 women, and provides women employees with training, career advancement opportunities, healthcare facilities, and annual health insurance coverage of Rs. 5 lakh. The organisation also facilitates transfers based on family needs and provides specialised training to address workplace safety and the prevention of sexual harassment.

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Beyond employment, SKDRDP has played a significant role in strengthening women’s financial independence through its extensive self-help group network. Approximately 3.29 lakh women SHG members have achieved all-round development through 6,547 Mahila Jnana Vikas Kendras, while around 42 lakh women have accessed bank loans facilitated by the Trust to build sustainable livelihoods.

This prestigious recognition reaffirms SKDRDP’s unwavering commitment to women’s empowerment, inclusive development, financial independence, and social transformation.

A proud achievement for SKDRDP and a testament to the vision of Dharmasthala in empowering women and building a stronger society.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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