VMPL

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New Delhi [India], July 28: As the demand for skill development continues to grow across India, the sector is also creating new employment opportunities at an impressive pace. Education today is no longer limited to classrooms and textbooks. New-age learning platforms are not only helping thousands of learners build future-ready skills but are also contributing to job creation and strengthening the country's workforce.

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Taking a significant step in this direction, Ab Jeetenge has recently launched a large-scale hiring drive to support its expanding operations and growing learner base. As part of this expansion, the organization has recruited professionals for several key roles, including Business Development Manager, Project Coordinator, Senior Project Coordinator, Area Coordinator, and many other positions.

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The recruitment drive is not just about expanding the workforce. It reflects Ab Jeetenge's larger vision of making skill-based education more accessible to students and working professionals across the country while building a stronger support network to deliver quality learning experiences.

According to Mahesh Rajput, Founder & CEO of Ab Jeetenge, India's future will be shaped not just by creating new jobs but by ensuring people have the right skills and the right guidance to succeed. With this vision, the platform continues to strengthen both its learning ecosystem and its team, enabling it to reach more learners across different regions.

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Today, Ab Jeetenge offers learning programs for a wide range of learners, from Class 6 students and college students to competitive exam aspirants and working professionals. The platform provides industry-focused courses in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cloud Computing, Microsoft Azure, the Microsoft Ecosystem, Cybersecurity, and several other emerging technologies that are transforming today's job market.

What makes these programs stand out is their emphasis on practical learning rather than theory alone. Learners benefit from live projects, mock tests, mentorship, hands-on training, and preparation for globally recognized certifications, helping them build the practical skills employers actively seek.

As companies increasingly look for job-ready talent instead of candidates with only academic qualifications, Ab Jeetenge continues to align its training programs with industry expectations. The platform has already trained more than 7,000 learners across five countries, helping students and professionals become better prepared for evolving career opportunities.

Another major strength of Ab Jeetenge is its close connection with the corporate world. The platform has trained employees from leading organizations such as Infosys, TCS, Wipro, Capgemini, Deloitte, Cognizant, Oracle, and AUJAS Cybersecurity. These collaborations help ensure that its courses remain aligned with real industry requirements and emerging technology trends.

Adding to its growing presence, Ab Jeetenge recently signed popular actor Manav Gohil for its brand endorsement, further strengthening its visibility among students, young professionals, and aspiring learners across the country. The company's recent large-scale recruitment drive also reflects its ambitious growth plans and long-term commitment to expanding its impact.

Mahesh Rajput believes that the true purpose of education is not simply to provide certificates but to create meaningful opportunities for people. That philosophy is reflected in Ab Jeetenge's approach. While the platform continues to equip learners with future-ready skills and globally recognized certifications, it is also generating employment opportunities by expanding its own organization.

At a time when both skill development and employment remain national priorities, Ab Jeetenge's latest hiring initiative represents more than just business expansion. It highlights how a growing education platform can simultaneously contribute to workforce development, career readiness, and job creation, making skill development and employment move forward together.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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