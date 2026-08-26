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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26: India's skincare industry is witnessing an information boom, but consumer confidence has not kept pace. As millions of online voices compete to influence skincare choices, consumers are left navigating a maze of ingredient claims, product recommendations, and conflicting advice.

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Addressing this challenge, Skin Beyond Borders (SkinBB) today announced the public launch of India's first independently audited, dermatologist-driven skincare ecosystem and marketplace. This integrated Skin Intelligence Ecosystem combines AI-powered technology, dermatologist-led expertise, and scientific product curation to help consumers make informed skincare decisions based on evidence rather than trends. Built specifically for Indian skin, climate, and consumer needs, the platform combines multiple proprietary technologies into a single ecosystem designed to simplify skincare while improving confidence in every decision.

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Commenting on the launch, Ajit Marathe, Founder of SkinBB, said, "The biggest challenge in skincare today is not access to information -- it is knowing what to trust. Every intelligence layer this industry needs already exists in India, in isolation, generating data every day that no one has been positioned to connect. SkinBB is the connective tissue. Today's launch is the first step towards building a predictive intelligence layer for the Indian skincare industry -- one where environmental patterns, ingredient behaviour, dermatological consensus and consumer experience inform each other continuously. In this first release, that means personalised, credentialled guidance for the consumer, delivered under a single operating principle: the intelligence informs; the consumer decides."

Most skincare marketplaces list what brands submit. Claims like "dermatologist-tested" or "clinically proven" accompany the product to the point of sale, leaving the consumer without a way to verify them. The marketplace itself has had no mechanism either. SkinBB inverts that sequence. Every product listed on the platform is reviewed through its independent Product Review and Advisory Council (PRAC) before it becomes available. The council evaluates products for ingredient safety, label compliance, and claim integrity. Only products that meet the standard are listed.

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This matters beyond the listing itself. Every downstream layer of the platform depends on it--a personalised ingredient score is only as reliable as the product data it is scored against. By verifying products at the point of entry rather than flagging them after the fact, PRAC establishes the foundation on which the rest of the ecosystem's intelligence rests.

At the heart of the platform is VyBIE, SkinBB's Living Skin Intelligence engine, which combines an individual's skin profile with hyperlocal environmental conditions, including UV radiation, air quality, temperature, and humidity, to generate contextual skincare guidance. VyBIE provides tailored skincare insights based on users' locations and environmental factors, translating complex data into practical guidance.

Supporting this experience is the Skin Friendliness Index (SFI), a proprietary model for environmental skin health score that integrates UV exposure, air quality, temperature, and humidity into a single indicator reflecting how favourable the surrounding environment is for skin health. Designed to provide a holistic assessment of environmental exposure, SFI ensures that severe environmental risks are never masked by otherwise favourable conditions.

The platform also features LabelLooker, SkinBB's ingredient analyser, which helps consumers understand product ingredients, their functions, and whether they are suitable for their individual skin profile. Complementing this is Ingredipedia, the platform's scientific ingredient database, co-developed with VES College of Pharmacy (VESCOP), Mumbai, providing evidence-based information to encourage informed product choices.

"For Indian skin, post-inflammatory pigmentation is the dominant concern, and almost every environmental factor feeds into it," says Dr. Pravin Banodkar, Co-Founder of SkinBB and a practising dermatologist. "The clinical community has known this fact for decades. What we have never had is a platform that takes that consensus seriously and gives the dermatologist a structural role--where credibility is a visible, verifiable feature, not a marketing line."

SkinBB further strengthens credibility through a Verified Dermatologist Network, where dermatologists are verified against the National Medical Commission (NMC) registry and their credentials are displayed transparently.

"SkinBB's architecture is built to turn credibility that is currently scattered or merely asserted into credibility a person can check," added Dr. Soma Sarkar, Co-Founder of SkinBB and a practising dermatologist. "The clearest test of the idea is the platform's own economics. SkinBB's intelligence is free -- the environmental read, the ingredient scan, the verified dermatologist's answer -- and its commerce sits behind it, never in front. If nothing on the platform suits a user, the platform is built to tell them to leave without buying anything.

Skin Beyond Borders (SkinBB) is India's first audited skincare marketplace, committed to bringing transparency, scientific integrity and consumer trust to skincare. Co-founded by Ajit Marathe with leading dermatologists Dr. Soma Sarkar and Dr. Pravin Banodkar, and led on consumer access, brand and community by Supriya Marathe, SkinBB launched in 2024 with India's first AI-powered ingredient-scanning tool, LabelLooker1.0, and the "Ingredipedia", the ingredient database, co-developed with Vivekanand Education Society's College of Pharmacy (VESCOP), Mumbai. The platform combines an industry expert-led "Product Review and Advisory Committee", verified dermatologist expertise, ingredient intelligence, evidence-based product discovery and personalised environmental insights, under a single operating principle: the intelligence informs; the consumer decides.

SkinBB is live at skinbb.com and the app is available for download on iOS and Android. Consumers can explore SkinBB's Skin Intelligence Ecosystem, access personalised skin insights, decode ingredients, connect with verified dermatologists and discover curated skincare products, all in one place.

ABOUT SKIN BEYOND BORDERS (SkinBB)

Skin Beyond Borders (SkinBB) is India's first audited skincare marketplace, committed to bringing transparency, scientific integrity and consumer trust to skincare. By combining verified dermatologist expertise, AI-powered skin intelligence, ingredient transparency, evidence-based product discovery and personalised environmental insights, SkinBB helps consumers make informed skincare decisions based on science rather than marketing -- under a single operating principle: the intelligence informs; the consumer decides.

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