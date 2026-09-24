Skinique Redefines Clinical Skincare Beyond Conventional Beauty Trends

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 24: India’s skincare market has seen a wave of direct-to-consumer brands compete largely on ingredient marketing in recent years. Skinique, founded by aesthetic physician Dr. Shallu Kapiil, is entering that field with a different pitch: a four-product routine built around research-backed complexes imported from Korea and Japan.

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Skinique’s brightening range for radiant, hydrated, healthy-looking skin every day.

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According to the company, the idea took shape in Dr. Kapiil’s clinical practice, where she found patients had little reliable way to judge an effective product from a loudly marketed one, and limited affordable access to clinical-grade formulations. Skinique, the brand says, is designed to close that gap by pairing globally sourced, evidence-backed actives with formulations built specifically for Indian skin, climate and routines.

Rather than expanding into a wide catalogue, Skinique has built its entire offering around four products, one for each step of a cleanse-hydrate-repair-protect routine. The brand says the approach reflects a philosophy of “Minimal Steps, Maximum Efficacy,” positioning it as a deliberate contrast to the wider trend of expanding product catalogues among direct-to-consumer skincare brands in India.

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What sets the formulations apart

Central to that positioning are two proprietary complexes the company says anchor its formulations. Re-DerMAX, developed through Korean research, is described as an anti-aging complex intended to support skin hydration, barrier repair and overall skin health. Claire Blanche™-II, which the company describes as patented, is a botanical brightening complex developed through Japanese research, formulated with peony root, Baikal skullcap root and strawberry begonia extracts, and designed to target pigmentation and uneven skin tone. A third ingredient, Korean rice water, is used across the range for its skin-softening and radiance properties.

The brand positions its differentiation as structural rather than promotional: a range built by a practicing physician around specific actives with stated evidence behind them, rather than assembled around trending ingredients. The company says, every active is included for a defined function rather than to pad an ingredient list.

The founder speaks

“Radiant skin is not a luxury reserved for the few. It is the result of science, honesty, and formulations that respect the skin’s own intelligence. Every Skinique formula is created to brighten, correct, and protect, without compromise,” said Dr. Shallu Kapiil, Founder, Skinique.

The range

The four products are built to address specific, everyday skin concerns.

- The Brightening Foaming Face Wash, formulated with Korean rice water, Niacinamide and 2% Salicylic Acid, is designed as a non-drying daily cleanser suitable for normal, dry and oily skin, aimed at reducing dullness, controlling excess oil and refining the appearance of pores without stripping the skin barrier.

- The Brightening Serum, featuring Claire Blanche™-II alongside Glutathione and Alpha Arbutin, is positioned for those dealing with dark spots, uneven skin tone and dullness. It is lightweight and fast-absorbing, formulated for use both morning and evening as part of a daily routine.

- The Brightening Moisturizer, built on Re-DerMAX with Tranexamic Acid, Papaya Extract and Niacinamide, is intended for normal to dry skin, combining hydration and barrier support with targeted action on hyperpigmentation, dark spots and uneven texture.

- The Mineral Sunscreen, SPF 50 PA+++, formulated with zinc oxide, sandalwood extract, moringa oil and Methyl Lactate, offers broad-spectrum UV A and UV B protection in a lightweight, cooling formula that the company says blends in without a white cast or greasy feel, making it suited to daily use under makeup.

The brand is available through its own website and major e-commerce marketplaces, with a growing presence across social and digital platforms. Products are formulated for users aged fifteen and above, and the company describes its pricing as accessible, with curated bundles, including gifting sets, aimed at first-time buyers building a routine from scratch.

About Skinique

Skinique is a doctor-owned skincare brand founded by aesthetic physician Dr. Shallu Kapiil. The brand was created in response to a gap Dr. Kapiil observed in her clinical practice, where patients struggled to distinguish effective products from loudly marketed ones, and had limited affordable access to clinical-grade skincare. Skinique pairs globally sourced, evidence-backed actives with formulations built specifically for Indian skin, climate and routines, guided by the philosophy of “Minimal Steps, Maximum Efficacy.” The company says it plans to expand its range to address a wider set of skin concerns, deepen ingredient education for consumers, and build a community that sees the brand as a trusted voice in their skincare routine, rather than simply a product line.

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