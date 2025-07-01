Škoda Auto India achieves highest half-yearly sales in 25-year history with 36,194 units sold

Škoda Auto India is keeping its foot on the accelerator as it celebrates its 25th anniversary in India and 130th year globally. With 36,194 units sold in the first half of 2025, Škoda Auto has achieved its highest half-yearly sales in its 25-year history in India.

Commenting on the achievement, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director of Škoda Auto India, said, “Our landmark half-yearly sales reflect the strong acceptance of Švodka products and services by customers in India. Our customers love to explore the world around them every day. With the addition of the Kylaq in our portfolio, we now enable their journeys even more through an ‘SUV For Everyone’, as well as our sedan offering. Our aim is to get ‘closer’ to our customers in India with our accessible products, services, and touchpoints across the country.”

“This achievement encourages us to stay focused on being relevant through timely product actions, offer unique value to our customers by differentiating our product and service offerings, and to continue building trust with an unmatched ownership experience.”

With sales of 36,194 units in H1 2025, Škoda Auto India is now among the top seven automotive brands in India. This is a jump of four positions from its rankings in 2024. Furthermore, it surpasses Škoda Auto India’s previous best half-yearly sales in 2022 of 28,899 units.

Škoda Auto India began 2025 with the launch of the Kylaq, its first sub-4m SUV and a new entry point for customers into the Škoda family, which is helping the brand go deeper into Tier 1 markets and expand further into Tier 2 and 3 cities. This was followed by the introduction of the all-new, second-generation Kodiaq luxury 4x4. Along with the Kushaq, Škoda Auto India now offers a wide range of SUVs suited to the differing mobility needs of customers across the country.