Škoda Auto India expands footprint in Bengaluru with a new Customer Touchpoint

PPS – Skoda’s new service facility inaugurated at Peenya, along with Bengaluru’s first Skoda Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Cars showroom Bengaluru, September 18, 2026 – Škoda Auto India has inaugurated a new Customer Touchpoint in Peenya, Bengaluru, further strengthening its network presence in the city and the state of Karnataka. This facility, launched in partnership with PPS Motors Pvt. Ltd., includes a new service workshop, along with the brand’s first sales showroom for Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Cars in the city.

Bengaluru’s Peenya facility features a 1,000 sq. ft. CPO sales facility with display space for two cars, and an 11,700 sq. ft. service facility with 20 service bays, a paint booth, and an express bay. This newly opened facility reflects Škoda Auto’s Modern Solid global design philosophy, offering a welcoming environment and an exceptional sales and service experience to all customers. With these additions, Škoda Auto India now has 34 Customer Touchpoints across 12 cities in Karnataka, including Belgaum, Bellary, Bengaluru, Davanagere, Hassan, Hubbali, Kalaburagi, Mangalore, Mysore, Shivamogga, Tumkuru, and Udupi.

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Commenting on the inauguration, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India said, “With the inauguration of this new Customer Touchpoint in Bengaluru, we continue to strengthen Škoda Auto India’s presence in the state of Karnataka and the southern region of India. Bengaluru alone has 20 Customer Touchpoints now operational, and we are bringing our complete product range closer to customers while ensuring they experience the highest standards of service and care. Karnataka remains a vital pillar of India's growth, and with the Kylaq, new Kushaq and Slavia, and Kodiaq, we are confident of growing the Škoda brand in this important market.” Rajiv Sanghvi, Managing Director, PPS Motors Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are excited to inaugurate this new workshop, along with Bengaluru’s first Škoda Certified Pre-Owned Car sales point. This marks our 11th touchpoint in Karnataka, complementing our 16 more touchpoints across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Gujarat. With over 75 years of experience and a deep understanding of evolving customer needs, we remain committed to providing quality, accessible and customer-centric after-sales services, while delivering a best-in-class ownership experience to our customers.” Closer to customers Over the past few years, Škoda Auto India has expanded its network from over 120 Touchpoints in 2021 to over 346 Touchpoints across 193 cities. With further expansion planned in Karnataka over the next year, the company remains steadfast in its goal of getting closer to customers and delivering an enhanced ownership experience across the state.

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Škoda Auto • is successfully steering through the new decade with the Next Level Škoda Strategy • aims to become one of the top three best-selling brands in Europe by the end of the decade by offering its customers the best of both worlds through a range of attractive BEV, hybrid & ICE products • effectively exploits the potential in important growth markets such as India, Vietnam and the ASEAN region • currently offers customers 14 passenger car model ranges: Fabia, Scala, Octavia, Superb, Kamiq, Karoq, Kodiaq, Epiq, Elroq, Enyaq, Peaq, Slavia, Kylaq and Kushaq • delivered more than 1,040,000 vehicles to customers worldwide in 2025 • has been part of the Volkswagen Group, one of the world's most successful car manufacturers, for more than 30 years • is part of Brand Group CORE, an organisational merger of the Volkswagen Group's volume brands, with the aim of achieving joint growth and significantly increasing the overall efficiency of all five volume brands • independently develops and produces components such as MEB battery systems, engines and transmissions for other Volkswagen Group brands • operates three production plants in the Czech Republic; has production capacities in Spain, Slovakia, Kazakhstan and India, mostly through group partnerships, as well as in Vietnam and Ukraine in cooperation with a local partner • employs around 40,000 people worldwide and is active in almost 100 markets Škoda Auto India • has fascinated customers in India since 2001 • offers 5 models in India – Kylaq, Slavia, Kushaq, and Kodiaq, and the Octavia RS • is present in 193 cities across the country with over 346 customer touchpoints • has recorded a 107% year-on-year growth with 72,665 cars sold in 2025 Škoda Auto India website: www.skoda-auto.co.in (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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