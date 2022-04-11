Skoda enhances presence in North India to cater to customer needs

PTI

New Delhi, April 11

Skoda Auto India on Monday said it has increased its presence in North India by two folds in the last two years in order to cater to the increased demand in the region.

The automaker said it has increased customer touch points from 25 in 2019 to 51 in 2022 across North India, which translates to a growth of 104 per cent over the last two years.

Besides, the company has expanded its base in urban centres in northern India by a substantial 127 per cent, growing from 15 cities in 2019 to 34 in 2022, it added.

The growth in the region is part of Skoda's ‘India 2.0’ strategy which not only focuses at introduction of new platforms and product lines, but also ensuring that the automaker is closer to the customer, the company stated.

The increase in customer touch points has led to a sales growth of 17 per cent for the company in the region, it added.

The carmaker is now fully equipped with facilities and centres to cater to customers in Solan, Dehradun, Bareilly, Kanpur, Prayagraj and Kota, among others, it said.

In the coming months, the automaker will be entering Amritsar, Moradabad, Varanasi and Roorkee, it added.

"It has been our top priority to widen our network and deepen our penetration pan-India. After our expansion in South and West, it was only natural that North India also joins in our growth story.

"While the growth is immense, this is just the beginning and expect a lot more from us in the coming months. The ultimate goal of the company is to provide the best service and ensure customer satisfaction. This expansion of our customer touch points is part of that endeavour to get even closer to our customers and fans," Skoda Auto India Brand Director Zac Hollis noted.

The company recently launched the Slavia sedan in the country, its second product under India 2.0 project based on ‘Made-for-India MQB A0 IN’ platform.

The year 2021 was a year of growth for Skoda Auto India that saw the company register a 130 per cent rise in sales with mid-sized SUV Kushaq driving 60 per cent of this number.

The automaker is aiming to more than double the overall sales in 2022.