SKUniverse Automobile Strengthens NCR Footprint with Expanding Maruti Suzuki Network

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Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 19: From a single automotive venture established in 2002 to one of Western Uttar Pradesh's prominent authorized Maruti Suzuki dealership networks, SKUniverse Automobile Pvt. Ltd. has steadily expanded its presence across the National Capital Region (NCR), now operating more than 18 sales and service outlets across key markets.

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With a network spanning Bulandshahr, Noida, Ghaziabad, Delhi, and Faridabad, the company has emerged as a significant player in the region's automotive retail sector, providing customers with vehicle sales, servicing, maintenance, and comprehensive after-sales support under one umbrella.

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The company's journey began in 2002 as S.K. & Company, a proprietorship business focused on serving local automobile customers. In 2020, the organization transitioned into SKUniverse Automobile Pvt. Ltd., marking a new phase of growth and expansion. Since then, the company has continued to invest in infrastructure, customer service capabilities, and operational efficiency to meet the evolving needs of automobile buyers.

A key factor behind this growth has been the leadership and long-term vision of Vineet Chadha, who has played an instrumental role in transforming the business from a regional enterprise into a multi-location dealership network. Under his guidance, the company has focused on building lasting customer relationships through transparent business practices, dependable service, and a strong commitment to customer satisfaction.

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As an authorized Maruti Suzuki dealer, SKUniverse Automobile serves thousands of customers across Western Uttar Pradesh and the NCR. Its widespread network enables customers to access sales and service facilities closer to their homes, reducing wait times and improving convenience throughout the vehicle ownership journey.

The company's operating philosophy -"SK: Another Name for Trust" - continues to guide its approach to customer engagement. By emphasizing transparency, reliability, and service quality, SKUniverse Automobile has established a reputation that has contributed significantly to its sustained growth in an increasingly competitive automotive market.

The automotive retail industry is witnessing rapid transformation as customer expectations shift toward seamless purchasing experiences and enhanced after-sales support. In response, SKUniverse Automobile has continued to strengthen its service ecosystem, focusing on delivering a consistent and customer-focused experience across all its locations.

With more than two decades of industry experience and an expanding regional footprint, SKUniverse Automobile is positioning itself for the next phase of growth. The company aims to further strengthen its market presence, broaden customer outreach, and continue building on the trust that has remained central to its success since its inception.

For more information, visit skcogroup.com.

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