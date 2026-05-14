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Home / Business / Sky Blue Cinematix Enters Strategic Alliance with UAE's Aspin Holding for FC Barcelona Brand Engagement in the Indian Market

Sky Blue Cinematix Enters Strategic Alliance with UAE's Aspin Holding for FC Barcelona Brand Engagement in the Indian Market

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PTI
Updated At : 02:48 PM May 14, 2026 IST
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Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

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Sky Blue Cinematix is pleased to announce its appointment by UAE-based Aspin Holding as an Associate in relation to the FC Barcelona area for a range of high-profile commercial activities and brand integrations associated with FC Barcelona (Barça) within the Republic of India.

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Under this landmark agreement, Sky Blue Cinematix serves as the authorised representative for Aspin Holding, tasked with supporting the promotion and market engagement of the club’s prestigious brand in the Indian market in connection with “the Project” through a diverse portfolio of integrated lifestyle and commercial entities.

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A Visionary Strategic Collaboration

The appointment establishes a robust framework for collaboration, reflecting a shared commitment to supporting the development of the FC Barcelona brand. Acting in the strategic, Sky support capacity, Sky Blue Cinematix will contribute to brand positioning and the marketing of the Barça lifestyle, ensuring all initiatives meet the premium global standards of both Aspin Holding and FC Barcelona.

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"We are delighted to collaborate with Aspin Holding to support this landmark Project in India,” said Dato' Manikandamurthy Velayoudam, Chairman of Sky Blue Cinematix. "This collaboration is about more than just business; it is about connecting a world-class brand identity with one of the world's most dynamic markets."

Broadening the Commercial Horizon

The mandate covers a defined commercial scope, allowing Sky Blue Cinematix to explore and facilitate various branded experiences in connection with the Project. The partnership is set to introduce the passion of Barça to the Indian audience in connection with the Project through several key avenues.

To View the Image, Click on the Link Below:

Brand integrations associated with FC Barcelona (Barça) within the Republic of India.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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