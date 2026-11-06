Skydecor Laminates Turns Diwali Into a Season of Reconnection and Family Love with #IsDiwaliDilRoshan

Every Diwali, homes are refreshed with new lights, new décor and new laminates. This year, Skydecor Laminates posed a question that no décor can answer: who have you made space for?

In a category where festive communication usually means seasonal greetings and product-led visuals, Skydecor's #IsDiwaliDilRoshan campaign chose emotion over product but amplified brand promise. The message struck a chord with Indian families. The campaign has crossed 10 million views, is trending on Instagram, and drew over 300 heartfelt entries to the #DilRoshanContest. It has become one of the most loved Diwali campaigns of 2026 and a major talking point across digital India.

Released across Skydecor Laminates' social media channels, the 60-second film follows a familiar Indian household: a son and father who are not on speaking terms, and a daughter who steps in to bring them together. Through a thoughtful gesture around Diwali, she shows them that they are more alike than they think. Even the laminates each of them chose for the home on their own turn out to be the same. The film leaves viewers with a warm reminder that the smallest acts can draw people closer and make bonds glow brighter.

By leading with emotions instead of the product, the film has connected deeply with viewers, many of whom have shared it with people they miss, sparking widespread conversation online. Watch it here: https:kydecor.in/diwali-2026

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For Mr. Utsav Garg, Managing Director, Skydecor Laminates, that was exactly the aim: a story that moves people and gives the brand a meaningful place in their lives. With #IsDiwaliDilRoshan, Skydecor Laminates adds an emotional layer to its brand philosophy of Own Your Space, honoring the people who make every space truly special.

Mr. Manoj Bansal, Managing Director, Skydecor Laminates, says, "Visibility brings a campaign to screens, but emotional relevance makes people connect and share. We wanted to create a story that audiences would not just watch, but relate to and see themselves in."

From Reel to Real: #IsDiwaliDilRoshan Inspires Stories That Touch Hearts

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Aastha Matharu, Chief Marketing Officer, Skydecor Laminates, says, "The campaign was envisioned as a digital-first initiative across the brand's social platforms, designed to take the film's message beyond the screen through powerful insights and emotive storytelling. With the #DilRoshanContest, we invited audiences to share their own stories of love, reconnection and family. The response, with over 300+ heartfelt entries sharing real-life stories, reflects the deep emotional connection the film has forged with audiences."

The #DilRoshanContest surfaced real stories of love, forgiveness and family, turning the Skydecor Diwali 2026 campaign into a festive movement driven by the people themselves.

A Different Take on a Laminates Décor Category

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The Laminates & Plywood category has traditionally been rooted in décor. Its festive communication tends to follow a well-worn formula: seasonal greetings, product-focused visuals, and design showcases of how a kitchen or living room can be transformed with decorative laminates or Soffito panels.

Skydecor's Diwali 2026 campaign breaks from that formula. In a season when brands compete for attention, Skydecor Laminates has chosen to put emotion ahead of products and physical spaces. Rather than showcasing surfaces, the campaign tells stories of relationships being mended this festive season, and it has resonated with many.

Own Your Space, Now Beyond the Walls

For years, Skydecor Laminates has helped people own their space, offering decorative laminates and laminate panels that turn houses into homes to be proud of. With DilRoshan, that promise reaches beyond rooms and into relationships.

The thought behind it is simple and true. We light diyas and decorate our homes, but the real festival begins when hearts reconnect and old bonds shine again. The message is clear: make room in your heart for the people you love, and Skydecor Laminates will brighten the spaces in your home.

Skydecor Laminates already reaches millions of homes through its wide range of decorative laminates and Soffito Panels. With #IsDiwaliDilRoshan, the brand is now reaching millions of hearts as well, through an emotion that knows no boundaries.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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