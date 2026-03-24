Skyesports and GodLike signs MoU with Maharashtra Cyber to promote esports and cyber hygiene in Maharashtra

Mumbai, India — March 24, 2026: Skyesports, India’s leading esports and gaming community plus IP builder, along with GodLike Esports, a premier esports organization, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Maharashtra Cyber, the nodal office under Government of Maharashtra for maintenance of cyber security in the State of Maharashtra, to collaborate on promoting esports and cyber hygiene practices across Maharashtra. Sincere gratitude is extended to Hon’ble Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for his visionary leadership in fostering emerging sectors.

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The MoU aligns with Maharashtra’s broader push to strengthen the orange economy. As India’s leading state economy, Maharashtra is well-positioned to drive the growth of esports and digital gaming. This initiative marks a significant step toward building a responsible esports ecosystem, with a strong emphasis on cyber awareness and secure digital practices.

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The MoU was signed during a closed-door meeting in Mumbai and aims to strengthen the state’s esports ecosystem while encouraging responsible online behaviour and digital safety among gamers and youth. The collaboration will focus on awareness initiatives, community engagement programmes, and the promotion of safe and disciplined participation in esports.

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Under the agreement, the parties will work together to promote esports tournaments, leagues, and community initiatives in Maharashtra while integrating cyber hygiene messaging around online safety, prevention of cyberbullying and fraud, data privacy awareness, and responsible digital conduct.

Through the collaboration, Maharashtra Cyber will support cyber safety awareness initiatives and promote responsible digital behaviour in esports. Skyesports will organise and promote esports tournaments and related activities while incorporating cyber hygiene messaging into its initiatives. Meanwhile, GodLike will support the initiative through professional player engagement, mentorship, and awareness programmes aimed at encouraging positive behaviour in gaming communities.

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Commenting on the initiative, Shiva Nandy, Founder and CEO of Skyesports, said: “The growth of esports requires strong collaboration between the industry and government stakeholders. This MoU with Maharashtra Cyber represents an important step toward strengthening Maharashtra’s esports ecosystem through responsible gaming initiatives and grassroots engagement. As India prepares to compete at global events such as the Esports World Cup (EWC), Esports Nations Cup (ENC), and the Asian Games 2026, partnerships like this will play a key role in building a stronger pipeline of talent and opportunities for young gamers. With GodLike Esports also joining the initiative, we aim to combine competitive expertise and creator reach to drive deeper community engagement. The MOU is a first-step towards solidifying Maharashtra as an esports hub globally. ” Yashasvi Yadav, Additional Director General of Police, Maharashtra Cyber, said, “As esports continues to grow rapidly among young audiences, it is equally important to promote safe and responsible digital practices within the gaming ecosystem. Through this collaboration with Skyesports and GodLike Esports, we aim to raise awareness around cyber hygiene, online safety, and responsible behaviour in gaming communities. Initiatives like these will help ensure that the growth of esports in Maharashtra is supported by strong awareness of cybersecurity, digital discipline, and safe online participation.” Eyrie Entertainment will be responsible for covering and supporting Cyber Department activities across events and campaigns, specifically in relation to cyber awareness initiatives, including amplifying outreach and engagement across Maharashtra.

Chetan “Kronten” Chandgude, Founder, GodLike Esports, said, “At GodLike Esports, we have always believed that the true growth of esports in India lies in strengthening its roots at the grassroots level. Through this collaboration with Maharashtra Cyber and Skyesports, we aim to support the state’s vision of building a strong and sustainable esports ecosystem. Our focus will be on engaging young gamers through mentorship, community initiatives, and professional player interactions, while also promoting cyber hygiene and responsible gaming practices. This MoU also marks the first step toward our vision of putting the state on the global esports map, and we look forward to sharing some exciting announcements around this soon.” The collaboration reflects a broader effort to position Maharashtra as a growing hub for esports and digital entertainment while ensuring that the rapid growth of gaming is accompanied by strong awareness around cyber safety and responsible participation.

Skyesports noted that additional initiatives under this collaboration will be announced in the future. Stakeholders and the gaming community are encouraged to stay tuned for upcoming announcements regarding tournaments, outreach programmes, and awareness campaigns under the partnership.

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