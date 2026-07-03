Skylee Is Bringing Thoughtfully Designed Ethnic Fashion to Modern Indian Women

HT Syndication

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New Delhi [India], July 3: The wardrobe expectations of modern Indian women have changed significantly in recent years. Today's consumers are no longer shopping only for weddings or festivals. They are building wardrobes with kurta sets for women that move across office meetings, travel, family gatherings, festive celebrations, intimate weddings, and everyday routines. Alongside style, women increasingly expect comfort, versatility, quality, and clothing they can return to again and again.

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It was this shift that founder Hiren Lathiya watched unfold over more than a decade in India's ethnic fashion industry. While festive and occasion wear continued to hold deep emotional value, he saw consumers wanting that same sense of elegance carried across everyday life, work, celebrations and travel. The industry, however, largely treated these needs as separate categories. Hiren saw an opportunity to bridge that gap, creating one brand capable of serving the modern Indian woman's complete wardrobe through thoughtful design, quality craftsmanship and versatile collections.

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That insight became the foundation of Skylee.

Founded in Surat by entrepreneur Hiren Lathiya, Skylee was established on a simple belief: women should not have to choose between elegance, comfort, versatility, and occasion relevance.

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Understanding the Gap

Through his decade-long journey in the Indian ethnic wear industry, Hiren Lathiya worked closely with changing consumer preferences across multiple product categories. One pattern stood out. While the market offered separate solutions for regular wear, festive collections and occasion dressing, modern consumers wanted a versatile wardrobe that could move naturally across different moments without compromising on style, comfort or quality.

Skylee was created to close that gap, designing ethnic fashion that supports everyday confidence while remaining equally at home as festive wear for women for celebrations, family functions and special occasions.

"After working in the ethnic fashion industry for more than a decade, one insight became increasingly clear," says Hiren Lathiya. "Women were no longer building wardrobes around isolated occasions. They wanted clothing that could move naturally from everyday life to festive celebrations while maintaining the same sense of elegance, comfort and confidence. That understanding ultimately became the foundation of Skylee."

Behind Every Skylee Outfit

Since its launch in 2024, Skylee has expanded rapidly. With over 300 machines, multiple manufacturing facilities, and a customer base of more than 100,000 women, the brand continues to grow with a firm focus on consistency and quality.

Behind every garment lies a detailed process: concept creation, fabric selection, design development, sampling, fit refinement, quality evaluation, finishing, packaging, and customer delivery. This work is supported by more than 500 professionals across design, sourcing, production, quality control, technology, logistics, operations, and customer experience.

A Decade of Learning, Refined into One Design Philosophy

The philosophy behind Skylee did not emerge overnight. It is the outcome of years spent understanding fabrics, manufacturing, customer behaviour and the evolving expectations of Indian women. Those learnings now guide every collection the brand develops, whether designed for everyday dressing, festive celebrations or special occasions.

At Skylee, every collection is built around five core principles: elegant appearance, comfortable wear, versatility, repeat usability, and timeless styling. Rather than designing solely around seasonal trends, the brand focuses on garments that can become long-term wardrobe favourites.

Before an outfit reaches customers, teams evaluate fabric selection, silhouette balance, fit accuracy, ease of movement, drape behaviour, colour harmony, finishing quality, and comfort. The underlying question remains simple: will a woman enjoy wearing this outfit for long hours, and return to it again and again?

The Surat Advantage

Operating from Surat gives Skylee one of its strongest competitive advantages. Recognised as India's textile capital, Surat offers deep manufacturing expertise, an extensive supplier network, fabric innovation capabilities, and well-developed production infrastructure.

Direct access to fabrics enables faster experimentation and product development, while close collaboration with textile partners allows the team to maintain tighter quality control and refine fabrics, colours and finishes. Being deeply integrated within Surat's textile ecosystem also gives the company a stronger understanding of fabrics and garment construction - an advantage that plays a crucial role in product consistency.

Building Trust Beyond Fashion

For Skylee, customer trust extends well beyond product design. The company has invested in rigorous quality inspections, dedicated customer support, secure payment systems, Cash on Delivery options, easy returns, and transparent order processes.

Listening to Customers

Customer feedback remains central to Skylee's growth journey. Product reviews, return reasons, sizing feedback, styling preferences, and repeat purchase behaviour are continuously analysed to understand how women experience the products. These insights shape future collections and help the company improve fits, fabrics, silhouettes, and overall wearability.

Looking Ahead

As Indian fashion evolves, Skylee believes the future of ethnic wear will be defined by thoughtful design, versatility, comfort, premium quality, and timeless elegance. The company aims to create fashion that stays relevant across changing lifestyles while remaining committed to its core philosophy of designing clothing that women love wearing repeatedly.

As Hiren Lathiya puts it, "Great fashion should not be reserved only for special occasions. It should become a natural part of everyday confidence."

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