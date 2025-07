Skyrider Gaming Arena unveils state-of-the-art gaming destination in Sector 70, Gurugram

VMPL

Advertisement

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 17: Skyrider Gaming Arena, a revolutionary newcomer in the entertainment industry, is proud to open its doors at Reach 3 Roads, Sector 70, Gurugram. Designed as a futuristic playground for all age groups, Skyrider seamlessly blends cutting-edge technology with immersive fun, offering an unmatched entertainment experience for families, kids, and gaming enthusiasts.

At the heart of the arena is the Virtual Reality (VR) Zone, where state-of-the-art headsets transport players into breathtaking digital realms. With high-energy VR thrills, lively bowling lanes, and a fine Dining experience that caters to all tastes at the ultimate destination for birthdays, corporate parties and get-togethers. The Bowling Alleys are perfect for friendly competition and group fun. Younger children can enjoy specially curated Kiddie Rides, designed to be both safe and engaging.

Advertisement

Ms. Prerna Das, Founder & Director of Skyrider, explains her vision by saying, "I wanted to build more than a game zone. Skyrider is about shared moments, adventure, and reimagining how we connect with technology."

The excitement doesn't stop there--right next to Skyrider is Kidz n Klapz, a vibrant play area thoughtfully designed by founder Prerna Das. This space offers children an engaging and secure environment to play freely, and has already become a trusted favourite among families looking for enriching, screen-free fun.

Advertisement

In a world where women entrepreneurs are reshaping industries, Prerna Das stands out as a visionary mom entrepreneur redefining the landscape of modern leisure. Her journey began with Kidz n Klapz, a thoughtfully designed play zone born out of her passion to create safe, engaging spaces for children. As a mother and business leader, she brings a unique perspective to everything she builds--combining creativity, empathy, and innovation. With a strong background in the Food & Beverage and Entertainment sectors, Prerna continues to lead ventures that put families first while delivering impactful customer experiences. Her latest venture, Skyrider, is her most ambitious yet--a gaming destination designed to foster shared experiences, spark curiosity, and make high-tech entertainment more accessible and enjoyable for all.

Located at 2nd - 3rd Floor, Reach 3 Roads, Sector 70, Gurugram, Skyrider is more than a destination-- it's a playful escape for all ages.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)