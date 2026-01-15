NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], January 15: Indians are stepping into 2026 with their bags half-packed and wanderlust switched on, but planning the perfect trip is proving more challenging than ever. According to leading global travel app Skyscanner, 84% of Indian travellers are considering international trips this year, signalling a strong appetite to explore. However, with uncertainty over fares, timing, and an overwhelming array of choices, 81% admit that booking travel for 2026 feels daunting. Responding to these real planning pain points, Skyscanner revealed its Top 10 Cheapest Destinations for Indian Travellers in 2026, alongside the launch of a NEW Cheapest Destination Planner designed to simplify value-led travel decisions and make planning smarter.

At an event hosted in Delhi, Skyscanner shared these insights and explored how Indians are prioritising and planning their trips for the year ahead. Speaking at the event, Neel Ghose, Travel Trends & Destinations Expert, Skyscanner, said, "January is a peak moment in the travel cycle. We're already seeing searches in the first week of January 2026 up 25% compared to the same period in 2025 (1) - highest volume recorded since 2024 - signalling that Indians are heading into the year with renewed intent for travel planning in January. Travellers are keen to explore in the year ahead - 89% say they're open to alternative or lesser-known holiday destinations, while 77% plan to splurge on a luxury hotel stay on the final night of their holiday, yet they're navigating post-year fatigue, rising cost perceptions and an overwhelming number of choices. The real opportunity, in January, is to replace that anxiety with clarity, which is why we've introduced our new Cheapest Destination Planner to help travellers instantly compare options by month, see the cheapest destinations to fly to, and plan with greater confidence and value."

2026 Travel Planning Trends:

* Early Planning Momentum: January has become a clear planning inflection point for Indian travellers, with 73% mapping out trips at the start of the year. Driven by an emotional need to slow down, 67% plan holidays in January specifically to recharge, and create breathing space after an intense year.

* Lifestyle Trade-Off & Compromises: 49% Indian travellers say they've made personal financial sacrifices, from skipping meals out to forgoing haircuts, to make their last holiday possible. When saving for trips, 46% are even willing to skip buying new clothes, while 32% are open to cutting back on socialising with friends.

* High Travel Intent, Higher Overwhelm: Many Indian travellers haven't confirmed their 2026 trips yet simply because they're overwhelmed: 46% are worried about costs, 45% are struggling when to travel, and 40% are unsure where to go.

Skyscanner Launches NEW Cheapest Destination Planner

The research also found that 50% Indian travellers say they would be more likely to book their holidays in January if they simply had clarity on the cheapest destinations and the cheapest day to fly. To help travellers compare options effortlessly and book with confidence, Skyscanner has launched its NEW Cheapest Destination Planner, designed to cut through the stress of decision-making, allowing travellers to select their preferred month and instantly see the cheapest destinations to fly to, alongside average flight prices and the cheapest day to travel.

How does the Cheapest Destination Planner work?

1. Simply select the month you want to travel

2. The tool will reveal the top 10 cheapest destinations (on average) for that month- you'll see the top reasons to visit and average price for a return flight alongside the cheapest days to travel

3. Made your choice? You can click through to explore flights and/or hotel options for your chosen destination

Sharing his own travel habits, Suryakumar 'SKY' Yadav, Skyscanner Brand Ambassador, said, "With a packed schedule, finding time to plan travel isn't always easy, and I know that's true for a lot of Indians. That's why smart solutions really matter. For me, it's about travelling efficiently so you can enjoy the moments that help you truly switch off, making sure the trip actually feels worth it. Skyscanner's new Cheapest Destination Planner makes those decisions simpler and quicker, so you spend less time worrying and more time looking forward to the trip. It makes it much easier for people to discover great-value destinations!"

Busting Myths & Taking The Stress Out of Planning

* Skyscanner's analysis also revealed that, on average, Wednesday is the cheapest day to fly in 2026: a fact that is surprising to many, given that only around three in ten correctly identified midweek travel as the most cost-effective.

* While 67% anticipate flight costs exceeding INR 30,000 for their main 2026 holiday, Skyscanner has analysed millions of flight prices to identify the Top 10 Cheapest Destinations for Indian Travellers in 2026, with average return fares starting from only under INR 10,000, proving that great trips don't have to come with a hefty price tag. (Refer to appendix for the complete list).

More Smart Ways for Indians To Save On 2026 Travel

* Drops: In-app feature that checks flight prices and reveals anomaly price drops of at least 20% for real bargains!

* 'Everywhere' search: The all-time favourite - find the cheapest flights to anywhere in the world.

* Price Alerts and Saved: Still in decision making mode? Save your routes and keep track of the flight fluctuations.

Appendix

The Top 10 Cheapest Destinations for 2026:

Notes to Editors

*Skyscanner research conducted with OnePoll in November 2026 with 2,000 respondents in India.

**Return economy flights booked on Skyscanner between 1 January 2025 and 31 October 2025 for travel between 1 January 2026 and 31 December 2026.

About Skyscanner

Skyscanner is a global leader in travel that helps travellers plan and book their trip with ease and confidence. Every month, Skyscanner connects millions of travellers, in 180 countries and 37 languages, to more than 1200 trusted travel partners so they can find flight, hotel or car hire options.

Founded in 2003, Skyscanner has offices worldwide, in Europe, Asia-Pacific and North America where traveller-first innovations are developed and powered by data and insights. Making use of the latest technology, Skyscanner simplifies the complexity of travel and provides honest and transparent solutions, searching around 100 billion prices every day so travellers can be sure they've seen the best possible options, all in one place.

(1) Skyscanner search data for flights originating from India, comparing searches made between 1 - 7 January, 2026 with the same period 1 - 7 January, 2025. Percentage reflects year-on-year growth in search volume.

