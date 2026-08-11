Skytech Infinite Platform Limited to Raise Capital Through IPO; Issue Opens August 14

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Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 11: Skytech Infinite Platform Limited ("Company"), a Bengaluru-based provider of comprehensive turnkey industrial automation solutions, specialising in the design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, installation, commissioning and maintenance of automation control panels and integrated control systems, announced the opening of its Initial Public Offering (IPO). The Issue will open for subscription on Friday, August 14, 2026 and will close on Tuesday, August 18, 2026. The Company is proposed to be listed on the NSE Emerge platform. The Issue is a Book Built IPO comprising a fresh issue of up to 29,45,600 equity shares of face value of Rs.10 each, with the Price Band fixed at Rs.73 to Rs.77 per equity share.

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* IPO to open for subscription from August 14 to August 18, 2026; proposed listing on NSE Emerge

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* Fresh issue of up to 29.46 lakh equity shares; proceeds to support working capital requirements and general corporate purposes

* FY26 total income grew 15.34% YoY to Rs.52.14 crore, while PAT increased 13.21% to Rs.4.20 crore

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The Issue Size is up to Rs.22,68,11,200 and the Lot Size is 1,600 equity shares. Finshore Management Services Limited is the Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue, while Integrated Registry Management Services (P) Limited is the Registrar to the Issue. The basis of allotment will be finalized in consultation with the National Stock Exchange of India Limited, the Designated Stock Exchange, following the closure of the Issue.

The Company intends to utilise up to Rs.16.81 crore from the Issue proceeds towards meeting its working capital requirements. A portion of the proceeds will also be utilised towards meeting issue-related expenses, while the balance will be utilised for general corporate purposes, subject to the applicable regulatory limits. The amount to be utilised towards issue-related expenses and general corporate purposes will be determined upon finalisation of the Issue Price and updated in the Red Herring Prospectus / Prospectus prior to filing with the Registrar of Companies.

Mr. Paramashivam Deiveekan, Managing Director, Skytech Infinite Platform Limited, said, "Over the years, Skytech Infinite has built its strength in industrial automation through end-to-end project capabilities spanning design, engineering, panel assembly, testing, installation and commissioning. Our customer-specific approach and relationships with established global automation and instrumentation players have helped us build a presence across manufacturing, utilities and infrastructure. The proposed IPO will strengthen our working capital position and support our ability to execute larger project requirements while expanding our presence across our target markets. We remain focused on engineering excellence, timely execution and delivering reliable automation solutions to our customers."

Financially, Skytech Infinite reported a strong performance in FY26, with total income rising 15.34% year-on-year to Rs.52.14 crore, compared to Rs.45.21 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations grew 14.41% to Rs.51.65 crore, while EBITDA increased to Rs.6.65 crore from Rs.6.13 crore in FY25. Profit After Tax stood at Rs.4.20 crore, registering a growth of 13.21% over Rs.3.71 crore in the previous fiscal. The Company's improved performance was supported by growth in operational volumes, new contracts and higher offtake from existing customers.

Going forward, Skytech Infinite aims to build on its established capabilities in industrial automation by expanding its customer base, strengthening its presence across manufacturing, utilities and infrastructure sectors and pursuing opportunities in new geographies. With its end-to-end execution capabilities, established industry relationships and focus on customer-specific automation solutions, the Company remains committed to scaling its operations while delivering sustainable long-term growth.

About Skytech Infinite Platform Limited

Skytech Infinite Platform Limited is a Bengaluru-based provider of comprehensive turnkey industrial automation solutions, with capabilities spanning design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, installation, commissioning and maintenance of automation control panels and integrated control systems. With over 15 years of experience, the Company caters to customers across manufacturing, utilities and infrastructure sectors, offering customised automation solutions based on specific project requirements. Its offerings include PCC panels, MCC panels, VFD panels, APFC panels, PLC panels and Control Desk panels and other customised automation solutions. The Company has developed relationships and authorisations with established global automation and instrumentation players, including Mitsubishi Electric, Exor India, Endress+Hauser and Euroteck. Skytech Infinite operates from its manufacturing facility in Bengaluru and focuses on delivering reliable, technically compliant and application-specific automation solutions to its customers.

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